FIFA WC: Colombian Striker Linda Caicedo Scores In Three World Cups In A Single Year

The current edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup has already witnessed several iconic moments. Australia and New Zealand are the hosts for this year's Women's World Cup as people are thronging to the stadiums in large numbers. The women's World Cup started off in 2019 and this is the 9th edition of the tournament. USA pose a great threat to the other teams having won the competition on the last two occasions.

3 things you need to know

Colombia defeated South Korea 2-0 in the FIFA Women's World Cup

Linda Caicedo plies her trade for Real Madrid

This is her first appearance in the FIFA Women's World Cup

Linda Caicedo creates history at FIFA Women's World Cup

Linda Caicedo might not be the most well-known figure in football but her inspirational story has shaken up the entire sports fraternity. The 18-year-old is leading Colombia's challenge in the World Cup and has already etched her name in football folklore forever.

Also Read: Two goals in 2 minutes help Japan beat Costa Rica 2-0 at Women’s World Cup

The Real Madrid forward found the net against South Korea in the last match as she has now registered a unique record of scoring three World Cups in a year. Having already lit up the U17 World Cup and U20 World Cup earlier this year the teenager is now establishing her credentials on the biggest football stage on the planet.

Linda Caicedo also dodged cancer in her brief career

At the age of just 14 years, she broke through the senior ranks at the national team setup and since then she hasn't looked behind. But Ovarian cancer did threaten to hamper her career at a very early stage of her already established career but she has managed to shrug off the difficulties and is currently one of the most sought-after female stars in the FIFA World Cup.

Caicedo reiterated her wish to enjoy the World Cup as she admitted she will have to get the experience for her future endeavours. “It is my first World Cup with the senior team and therefore I have to enjoy this tournament. “No pressure. I know how young I am, everything that I (still) have to learn, the experience that I have to get.”

Also Read: Spain & Japan proceed into knockout stage at Women’s World Cup as La Roja beat Zambia 5-0

She further added, “I just try to enjoy this moment.

“A football player has to be focused.”

South Korea could not contain Caicedo, whose speed and footwork constantly forced her opponents to retreat. Caicedo certainly didn’t mind getting a helping hand as she raced towards Colombia’s fans in celebration.

(with input from AP)