FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Schedule

Defending champion United States | Image: @uswnt
The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The marquee tournament will be jointly hosted by the two nations and will continue for over a month. A total of 32 teams will be battling it out to win the biggest prize in football.
3 Things You Need To Know
As mentioned above, a total of 32 teams will be participating in the marquee tournament. Each of the participating sides submitted a 23-woman squad to the governing body by July 10. The 32 teams were divided into eight groups of four teams each.
The top two teams in each of the eight groups will advance to the Round of 16 of the World Cup. The tournament will then head into the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final.
Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the Women’s World Cup 2023 across 10 venues.
A total of 48 group-stage games will be played in the league stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Click here to check out the full fixtures of the marquee women’s tournament.