The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The marquee tournament will be jointly hosted by the two nations and will continue for over a month. A total of 32 teams will be battling it out to win the biggest prize in football.

3 Things You Need To Know

The Women’s World Cup 2023 will conclude with the summit clash on August 20

32 teams will participate in the World Cup, in eight groups of four

The FIFA WC 2023 will be held across ten venues

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Teams: Group-wise division of teams

As mentioned above, a total of 32 teams will be participating in the marquee tournament. Each of the participating sides submitted a 23-woman squad to the governing body by July 10. The 32 teams were divided into eight groups of four teams each.

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D: China, Denmark, England, Haiti

Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam

Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama

Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden

Group H: Colombia, Germany, Morocco, South Korea

What do we need about the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 format?

The top two teams in each of the eight groups will advance to the Round of 16 of the World Cup. The tournament will then head into the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Schedule and Key Dates

FIFA WC Group Stage - July 20 to August 3

FIFA WC Round of 16 - August 5 to August 8

FIFA WC Quarterfinals - August 11 to August 12

FIFA WC Semifinals - August 15 and August 16

FIFA WC 3rd Place game - August 19

FIFA WC Final - August 20

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Venues

Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the Women’s World Cup 2023 across 10 venues.

Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand

Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia

Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Australia

Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand

Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand

Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia

Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia

Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia

Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Fixtures and Timings

A total of 48 group-stage games will be played in the league stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Click here to check out the full fixtures of the marquee women’s tournament.