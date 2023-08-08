FIFA Women's World Cup: Top-scorers, Quarterfinal line-up, Dates after France vs Morocco

The FIFA Women's World Cup is nearing its climax as the slots for the quarterfinals have finally been confirmed. France were the latest team to secure a berth in the last eight as they haplessly thrashed Morocco 4-0. This edition of the FIFAWWC featured 32 teams, an increase of eight teams from 24 in the last term. Australia and New Zealand are jointly hosting the tournament this time.

3 things you need to know

The FIFA Women's World Cup is a 32 team affair this time

Current holders USA crashed out of the tournament

England are one of the favourites to lift that coveted trophy

Colombia will be plying their trade in the quarterfinals for the first time as the Latin American side got a slender 1-0 win over Jamaica. USA's bid for a third World Cup title got diminished as they lost to Sweden in a penalty shootout in the round of 16. England also took a similar way as they fend off challenges from Nigeria to maintain their good form.

Spain, Japan, Australia and the Netherlands have joined them as the fight for the road to the final will be more exciting.

Quarterfinal lineup and dates

Spain will be the first team to open their quarterfinal account as they will take on the Netherlands in Wellington at 1 p.m. local time (Friday 11 August 6:30 PM IST).

Also Read: A step too far. Lauren James shown a red card in England’s Women’s World Cup win over Nigeria

Japan will take on Sweden in Auckland at 7:30 p.m. local time (Friday 11 August 1:00 PM IST). On Saturday, Australia face France in Brisbane at 5 p.m. local time (Saturday 12th August 12:30 PM IST). England play against Colombia in Sydney at 8:30 p.m. local time (Saturday 12th August 4:00 PM IST).

FIFA 2023 WWC Top scorers

Hinata Miyazawa, Japan — 5

Kadidiatou Diani, France — 4

Jill Roord, Netherlands — 4

Alexandra Popp, Germany — 4

Eugénie Le Sommer, France — 3

Hayley Raso, Australia — 3

TV channel and live streaming details

Indian football lovers can watch all the matches live on DD Sports. The live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

(With inputs from AP News)