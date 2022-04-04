FIFA World Cup 2022: A Sneak Peek Into The Prize Money For Qatar 2022 Champions

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the biggest sporting spectacle in the gulf nation, with the teams and fans awaiting to see as to what is in store for them. Qualifying for FIFA World Cup is every country's dream and the ones who have qualified for the event have already been placed in various groups. The group stage draw for FIFA World Cup 2022 was held in Doha, Qatar, couple of days back. Here's a look at the FIFA World Cup prize money that teams will receive at the event.

FIFA World Cup prize money: How much will each team earn for taking part?

According to Doha News, the fees for a participating team is $1.5 million. During the group stage, the amount will increase and go up to $9 million. The teams that reach the round-of-16 will receive $13 million, while the ones that reach the quarter-finals will receive $17 million.

The team which finishes fourth in the tournament will receive $25 million, while the team finishing third will receive $27 million. The runners-up will receive $30 million while the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will receive $42 million.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw

Group A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru/Australia/UAE, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

FIFA World Cup 2022 fixtures

The tournament kicks off on Monday, November 21 and will be wrapped up in less than a month, with the final scheduled for December 18. The group stage of the FIFA World Cup will be played between November 21 to December 2. Following the completion of the Group stage, the Round of 16 clashes will be played from December 3-6.

The quarterfinals of the tournament will be played from December 9-10. The semifinal matches will be played on December 13-14, while the third-place match and final will be played on December 17 and December 18 respectively.