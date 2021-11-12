FIFA World Cup 2022: All Teams That Have Already Qualified To Play In Qatar

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar is just over a year away and with the international break currently ongoing, many nations are fighting for a spot in the elite international tournament. The upcoming FIFA World Cup, for the first time ever, will be held in the winter season. As of November 12, a total of four teams have qualified for the World Cup 2022, including Qatar, Germany, Denmark, and Brazil.

The FIFA World Cup Finals has a total of 32 different nations participating from all over the world, and the hosts of the football World Cup are automatically qualified for the finals. The host for the FIFA World Cup 2022 is Qatar so they are already through. The other teams that are through are Germany and Denmark from UEFA (Europe) as they finished top of their respective qualification groups and Brazil from CONEMBOL (South America) as they managed to confirm their spot by finishing in the top four of their league.

To check on the qualification methods and composition of the groups, have a look below.

Asian World Cup Qualifier Groups

The top two teams from the current groups will automatically qualify for the Qatar World Cup and the two third-placed teams will compete against each other in a single match, the winner of that match moves on to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Group A: Iran, South Korea, Lebanon, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Syria

Group B: Saudi Arabia, Australia, Japan, Oman, China PR, Vietnam

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Groups

The top placed teams in the group will move on to the third round and face off against another team over two legs and the five winners will qualify for the World Cup.

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Mauritania

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Malawi, Mozambique, Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Libya, Gabon, Angola

Group G: South Africa, Ghana, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe

Group H: Senegal, Togo, Namibia, Congo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sudan

Group J: Benin, DR Congo, Tanzania, Madagascar

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier Groups

The top three teams from the current group will qualify for the World Cup and the fourth-placed team will move on to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Third Round: Mexico, United States, Canada, Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica, El Salvador, Honduras

CONEMBOL World Cup Qualifier Groups

The top four teams qualify automatically for the World Cup and the fifth-placed team will move to the inter-confederation play-offs.

League: Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Peru, Paraguay, Bolivia, Venezuela

European World Cup Qualifier Groups

The group winners of the current stage will qualify for the World Cup directly and the runners-up will join the top two Nations League group winners in a three playoff path playing two rounds of single-match playoff and the winners of the three path playoff will qualify for the World Cup.

Group A: Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group B: Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

Group C: Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group D: France, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

Group E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

Group F: Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group G: Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar

Group H: Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta

Group I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

Group J: Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein

Image: AP