FIFA World Cup 2022: Predicted Lineup, H2H Record, Injury Updates Ahead Of England Vs Iran

Quick links:
Image: @england/Instagram
The Harry Kane-led England will open their campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar at the 45,416 capacity Khalifa International Stadium on November 21. The English side will be up against their Group B rivals Iran as they kick off their bid to win the quadrennial showpiece event. England is boasted with top-class players like Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling amongst others.
On the other hand, Iran have Sardar Azmoun as a key player, who is known for his striking power. Mehdi Taremi is another player who will have the team relying on him. England is one of the favorites to win the tournament as they are currently the no. 5-ranked team in the FIFA rankings. Iran is ranked 20th in the FIFA men’s rankings.
England Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022:
England’s predicted lineup: Pickford; Stones, Dier, Maguire; Trippier, Bellingham, Rice, Shaw; Saka, Kane, Sterling
Iran Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022:
Iran's predicted lineup: Beiranvand; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammedi; Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Amiri
Injury concerns for England: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillions (shoulder)
Injury concerns for Iran: Omid Ebrahimi (groin), Sardar Azmoun (calf)
This will be the first time that England will encounter Iran and the two sides will be clashing at the biggest stage possible. However, Ireland returned with a 1-1 draw with a team from the British Isles, Scotland in the 1978 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, England is coming off a six-match winless run, whereas Iran has returned with two wins in their last five games.