FIFA World Cup 2022: Predicted Lineup, H2H Record, Injury Updates Ahead Of England Vs Iran

The Harry Kane-led England will open their campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar at the 45,416 capacity Khalifa International Stadium on November 21. The English side will be up against their Group B rivals Iran as they kick off their bid to win the quadrennial showpiece event. England is boasted with top-class players like Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling amongst others.

On the other hand, Iran have Sardar Azmoun as a key player, who is known for his striking power. Mehdi Taremi is another player who will have the team relying on him. England is one of the favorites to win the tournament as they are currently the no. 5-ranked team in the FIFA rankings. Iran is ranked 20th in the FIFA men’s rankings.

England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022: Full squads, predicted lineups

England Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Ben White

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, James Maddison, Conor Gallagher

Forwards: Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Callum Wilson

England’s predicted lineup: Pickford; Stones, Dier, Maguire; Trippier, Bellingham, Rice, Shaw; Saka, Kane, Sterling

Iran Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Amir Abedzadeh, Seyed Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand

Defenders: Ehsan Hajsafi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian, Milad Mohammadi, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Sadegh Moharrami, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini, Abolfazl Jalali

Midfielders: Ahmad Noorollahi, Saman Ghoddos, Vahid Amiri, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Torabi, Ali Gholizadeh, Ali Karimi

Forwards: Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

Iran's predicted lineup: Beiranvand; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammedi; Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Amiri

England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Group B match: Injury Updates

Injury concerns for England: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillions (shoulder)

Injury concerns for Iran: Omid Ebrahimi (groin), Sardar Azmoun (calf)

England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Group B match: Head to head stats

This will be the first time that England will encounter Iran and the two sides will be clashing at the biggest stage possible. However, Ireland returned with a 1-1 draw with a team from the British Isles, Scotland in the 1978 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, England is coming off a six-match winless run, whereas Iran has returned with two wins in their last five games.