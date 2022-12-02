FIFA World Cup 2022 Round Of 16: All Qualified Teams And Confirmed Last 16 Fixtures So Far

With the conclusion of Day 12 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, a total of 12 teams find themselves lined up for the knockout stage. Alongside the 12 qualified teams, France and Portugal have also sealed qualification, but are yet to play their final league games. The top two teams from each group will advance into the Round of 16. While the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 kicks off on December 3, here’s a look at the teams that are through and the confirmed Last 16 fixtures so far.

Group A - Netherlands and Senegal

The Netherlands qualified for the Round of 16 as the group winners after defeating Senegal by 2-0, drawing 1-1 against Ecuador, and winning 2-0 against Qatar in their final group match. The Dutch side amassed a total of seven points. On the other hand, Senegal finished second in the table with two wins against Ecuador (2-1) and Qatar (3-1), which took their points tally to six.

Group B - England and USA

England finished as Group B winners with a 6-2 win over Iran, a goalless draw against the USA, and a 3-0 win over Wales. The English side also earned seven points, ahead of the USA who finished second with five points. The USA won their final group game by 1-0 against Iran after drawing 1-1 against Wales and 0-0 against England.

Group C - Argentina and Poland

The Lionel Messi-led Argentina won two games by a similar scoreline of 2-0 against Mexico and Poland, despite starting their campaign with an upset loss against Qatar. While Argentina was first in Group C with six points, Poland qualified as runners-up with four points. Mexico also had four points but were behind in goal difference.

Group D - France and Australia

The KylianKylian Mbappe-starrer France was the first team to advance into the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 with two straight wins over Australia and Denmark. Despite losing to Tunisia in their final game, the defending champion finished at the top of the standings with six points. Australia defeated Tunisia and Denmark also to earn six points but finished second behind France due to goal difference.

Group E - Japan and Spain

Japan finished at the top of the Group E table with wins over former champions Spain and Germany. While Japan led the group with six points, Spain and Germany were tied at four points. However, Germany got knocked out of the Last 16 race despite winning against Costa Rica as Spain had a better goal difference.

Group F - Morocco and Croatia

Morocco became the Group F toppers with victories against Belgium and Canada. Croatia also defeated Canada and returned with draws against Belgium and Morcoo to earn five points. Belgium’s campaign ended after they found themselves at the third spot in the points table with four points.

Confirmed FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixtures so far