FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Squads, Venue, Date & Time

The four countries that have advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 are Croatia, Argentina, Morocco, and France. Argentina defeated the Netherlands to move to the semifinals, while Croatia defeated Brazil to reach the final four. Thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri's header in the 42nd minute, Morocco stormed into the last four. France, meanwhile, defeated England 2-1 to advance to the competition's semifinals for the second time in a row. Prior to it, Croatia and Argentina both won their respective matches on penalties to advance to the World Cup's next round.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Full Schedule

The semifinal stage of the World Cup is scheduled to begin on December 14 with a match between Argentina and Croatia. The second semifinal will be played between France and Morocco on December 15.

Fixture Date Time (IST) Time (BST) Time (EST) Venue Argentina vs Croatia December 14 12:30 AM 8:00 PM 2:00 PM Lusail Stadium France vs Morocco December 15 12:30 AM 8:00 PM 2:00 PM Al Bayt Stadium

FIFA World Cup 2022: Full squads

Argentina

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli. Franco Armani

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña, Nicolás Tagliafico, Juan Foyth

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis MacAllister, Guido Rodríguez, Alejandro Gómez, Enzo Fernández, Exequiel Palacios

Forwards: Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Nicolás González, Joaquín Correa, Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković, Ivica Ivušić, Ivo Grbić

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barišić, Josip Juranović, Joško Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanišić Martin Erlić, Josip Šutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović, Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakić, Luka Sučić

Forwards: Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Bruno Petković, Mislav Oršić, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja

France

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda.

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Jules Koundé, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, William Saliba, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano.

Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouaméni, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout, Eduardo Camavinga.

Forwards: Kingsley Coman, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé, Christophe Nkunku.

Morocco

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir Mohamedi, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd, Badr Benoun, Romain Saiss, Yahya Attiyat Allah, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Dari

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Yahya Jabrane

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Amine Harit, Abde Ezzalzouli, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Sofiane Boufal, Ilias Chair, Youssef En-Nesyri, Walid Cheddira, Abderrazak Hamed Allah

FIFA World Cup 2022: Live streaming details for India, UK, US, Australia and Canada

The live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches will be carried on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. The live streaming will be available on JioCinema, both on Android and iOS.

In the United Kingdom, the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals will be shown on ITV1 and also on ITVX.

In the United States, the FIFA World Cup semifinals can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the FIFA World Cup semifinals can be watched on SBS and SBS On Demand.

In Canada, the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals will be shown on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

