FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR To Be Set Up At The Venue Itself For European Qualifying Matches

Europe's football governing body UEFA has confirmed that the video assistant referee (VAR) system will be used for all the upcoming and remaining European qualifier matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022, after a decision was taken by the UEFA Executive Committee in July 2021. The system is expected to be operational from match day 4 and will include all the remaining matches that will be held from September 2021. Unlike, the Euro 2020 where the VAR system was based away from the matches at UEFA's Nyon headquarters in Switzerland, it will be implemented at the stadiums where the upcoming qualifiers will be taking place. UEFA had aimed to implement VAR in their national team qualification competitions but those plans were postponed owing to "logistical complications and risks associated with the COVD-19 pandemic".

In a statement on their website, UEFA said: "UEFA can confirm that the video assistant referee (VAR) system will be used, with the agreement of FIFA, in all remaining European Qualifier matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022, following a decision taken by the UEFA Executive Committee in July 2021. The system will be operational as of matchday 4 and includes all remaining matches taking place from September 2021. The initial plans to start using VAR in UEFA national team qualification competitions were postponed due to the logistical complications and risks associated with the COVD-19 pandemic. The VAR implementation, which is being organised by UEFA, will be carried out on site at the stadium of the host association, with the use of specific vans supplied by the UEFA VAR providers."

FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers

UEFA will be hoping that the light-touch VAR, which received appreciation at the Euro 2020, will be maintained in the qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup, with the group stages scheduled to complete in November. In the ongoing European qualifiers, Portugal will take on Ireland at 12:15 AM IST on September 2. France will face Bosnia and Herzegovina at the same time. Germany will travel to Liechtenstein, Estonia host Belgium, Sweden clash with Spain and England will face a tricky Hungary at 12:15 AM IST on September 3.

