FIFA World Cup 2022: What Remains At Stake For Qatar, Netherlands & Other Teams On Day 6?

After an exciting set of games on matchday 1, matchday 2 is already underway with Wales taking on Iran in their second group stage game of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Day 6 will feature several teams from Groups A and B, with plenty on the line for all sides as they all look to qualify for the knockout stages.

What's at stake for Group A & B teams?

Wales vs Iran

Day 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 has already begun with Wales taking on Iran at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. After having played one game each, Wales are currently in second place with one point, two points behind leaders England and level on points with third-placed USA.

If Wales are to have a strong chance of processing to the knockout stages, they will need to pick up a win over Iran, who finds themselves last in the group after a 6-2 defeat against England in the opener. As for Iran, it seems that nothing less than a win would do for them if they are to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

Qatar vs Senegal

In the second game of the day, hosts Qatar will take on Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. This game will be a must-win for both sides as both teams lost their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Senegal suffered a 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands, while Qatar lost by the same scoreline to Ecuador.

Netherlands vs Ecuador

The third game of the day will feature the Netherlands taking on Ecuador at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. With both sides having registered a win in their opening games, both teams are favourites to progress to the next stage of the tournament. A victory for either of the teams in this encounter is likely to guarantee them a place in the Round of 16, while the losing side could still qualify if they were to win their third and final group stage game.

England vs USA

The fourth and final game of Day 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will feature England taking on the USA at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. If the Wales vs Iran game earlier in the day were to end in a draw, then England could qualify for the knockout stages with a win over the USA. Meanwhile, the USA finds themselves in a difficult spot as if they were to lose against England, then they would need to pick up a win over Iran in their final game to have any chance of processing further in the tournament.