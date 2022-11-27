FIFA World Cup 2022: What's At Stake For Germany, Japan, Belgium & Other Teams On Day 8?

After an exciting first round of games, matchday 2 is already over with Japan losing to Costa Rica in their second group stage game of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Day 8 will feature several teams from Group E and F, with plenty on the line for all the sides as they look to progress to the knockout stages of the tournament.

What's at stake for Group E and F teams?

Japan vs Costa Rica

Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 has already begun with Asian heavyweights Japan taking on Costa Rica at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. After having played one game each, Japan are currently in second place with three points and a goal difference (GD) of 1, level on points with first placed Spain, who are ahead because of a better GD (7).

If Japan were to beat Costa Ricaon Sunday, then they are likely to book their place in the Round of 16. As for Costa Rica, they cannot afford to lose another match as if they do, then they would be the second team after hosts Qatar that are knocked out of the competition.

Belgium vs Morocco

In the second match of the day, Belgium will take on Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium. While Belgium did register a 1-0 win in their opening game against Canada, it was far from convincing. As a result, they would want to pick up all the three points against Morocco to ensure their qualification to the knockout stages before they play a difficult final group stage game against 2018 runners-up Croatia. As for Morocco, anything less than a win against Belgium would put them on the verge of elimination after an opening game draw against Croatia.

Croatia vs Canada

The third game of the day will feature Croatia taking on Canada. With Croatia having drawn their first game and Canada having lost their opening match, this clash will be a must-win for both if they are to boost their chances of making it to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Spain vs Germany

The fourth and final game of Day 8 will feature a blockbuster clash as 2010 World Cup winners Spain will take on 2014 World Cup winners Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. If the Japan vs Costa Rica game earlier in the day were to result in a victory for the latter team, nothing less than a win would do for Germany if they are to keep their hopes alive of making it through to the knockout stages.