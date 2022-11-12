FIFA World Cup: Complete Schedule, Dates, Draw & Live Streaming Details For Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar is all set to kick off in less than 10 days of time with a grand opening ceremony on November 7. The quadrennial event organized by FIFA is considered to be the pinnacle of international football. For the first time in history the tournament is being held in the Middle East, which will also be the second FIFA World Cup to be held in Asia.
A total of 32 teams across the globe are participating in the tournament, as the group stage begins on November 20. About 16 out of the 32 participating teams will advance into the knockout stage, which is scheduled to be held between December 3 to 6. While quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on December 9 and 10, the semifinals will be played on December 13 and 14. Meanwhile, the tournament will conclude with the FIFA World Cup final on December 18.
Here’s a look at the groups, complete schedule, important dates and live-streaming details for FIFA World Cup 2022.
How to watch live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will be available on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
How to watch live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar in India?
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will be available on the JioCinema app.
Group-wise division of teams at FIFA World Cup 2022
- Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
- Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales
- Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
- Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
- Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
- Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
- Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
- Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
Complete schedule for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar
Sunday, November 20
- Qatar vs Ecuador – 9:30 PM IST
Monday, November 21
- England vs Iran – 6:30 PM IST
- Senegal vs Netherlands – 9:30 PM IST
Tuesday, November 22
- USA vs Wales – 12:30 AM IST
- Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – 3:30 PM IST
- Denmark vs Tunisia – 6:30 PM IST
- Mexico vs Poland – 9:30 PM IST
Wednesday, November 23
- France vs Australia – 12:30 AM IST
- Morocco vs Croatia – 3:30 PM IST
- Germany vs Japan – 6:30 PM IST
- Spain vs Costa Rica – 9:30 PM IST
Thursday, November 24
- Belgium vs Canada – 12:30 AM IST
- Switzerland vs Cameroon – 3:30 PM IST
- Uruguay vs South Korea – 6:30 PM IST
- Portugal vs Ghana – 9:30 PM IST
Friday, November 25
- Brazil vs Serbia – 12:30 AM IST
- Wales vs Iran – 3:30 PM IST
- Qatar vs Senegal – 6:30 PM IST
- Netherlands vs Ecuador – 9:30 PM IST
Saturday, November 26
- England vs USA – 12:30 AM IST
- Tunisia vs Australia – 3:30 PM IST
- Poland vs Saudi Arabia – 6:30 PM IST
- France vs Denmark – 9:30 PM IST
Sunday, November 27
- Argentina vs Mexico – 12:30 AM IST
- Japan vs Costa Rica – 3:30 PM IST
- Belgium vs Morocco – 6:30 PM IST
- Croatia vs Canada – 9:30 PM IST
Monday, November 28
- Spain vs Germany – 12:30 AM IST
- Cameroon vs Serbia – 3:30 PM IST
- South Korea vs Ghana – 6:30 PM IST
- Brazil vs Switzerland – 9:30 PM IST
Tuesday, November 29
- Portugal vs Uruguay – 12:30 AM IST
- Ecuador vs Senegal – 8:30 PM IST
- Netherlands vs Qatar – 8:30 PM IST
Wednesday, November 30
- Iran vs USA – 12:30 AM IST
- Wales vs England – 12:30 AM IST
- Tunisia vs France – 8:30 PM IST
- Australia vs Denmark – 8:30 PM IST
Thursday, December 1
- Poland vs Argentina – 12:30 AM IST
- Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – 12:30 AM IST
- Canada vs Morocco – 8:30 PM IST
- Croatia vs Belgium – 8:30 PM IST
Friday, December 2
- Costa Rica vs Germany – 12:30 AM IST
- Japan vs Spain – 12:30 AM IST
- Ghana vs Uruguay – 8:30 PM IST
- South Korea vs Portugal – 8:30 PM IST
Saturday, December 3
- Cameroon vs Brazil – 12:30 AM IST
- Serbia vs Switzerland – 12:30 AM IST
Sunday, December 4
- 1C vs 2D – 12:30 AM IST
- 1D vs 2C – 8:30 PM IST
Monday, December 5
- 1B vs 2A – 12:30 AM IST
- 1E vs 2F – 8:30 PM IST
Tuesday, December 6
- 1G vs 2H – 12:30 AM IST
- 1F vs 2E – 8:30 PM IST
Wednesday, December 7
Friday, 09 December 2022
- Quarter-final 1 – 8:30 PM IST
Saturday, 10 December 2022
- Quarter-final 2 – 12:30 AM IST
- Quarter-final 3 – 8:30 PM IST
Sunday, December 11
- Quarter-final 4 – 12:30 AM IST
Wednesday, December 14
- Semi-final 1 – 12:30 AM IST
Thursday, December 15
- Semi-final 2 – 12:30 AM IST
Sunday, December 17
- Bronze final – 8:30 PM IST
Monday, December 18
- FIFA World Cup 2022 final – 8:30 PM IST