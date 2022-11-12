FIFA World Cup: Complete Schedule, Dates, Draw & Live Streaming Details For Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar is all set to kick off in less than 10 days of time with a grand opening ceremony on November 7. The quadrennial event organized by FIFA is considered to be the pinnacle of international football. For the first time in history the tournament is being held in the Middle East, which will also be the second FIFA World Cup to be held in Asia.

A total of 32 teams across the globe are participating in the tournament, as the group stage begins on November 20. About 16 out of the 32 participating teams will advance into the knockout stage, which is scheduled to be held between December 3 to 6. While quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on December 9 and 10, the semifinals will be played on December 13 and 14. Meanwhile, the tournament will conclude with the FIFA World Cup final on December 18.

Here’s a look at the groups, complete schedule, important dates and live-streaming details for FIFA World Cup 2022.

How to watch live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will be available on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

How to watch live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar in India?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will be available on the JioCinema app.

Group-wise division of teams at FIFA World Cup 2022

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Complete schedule for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Sunday, November 20

Qatar vs Ecuador – 9:30 PM IST

Monday, November 21

England vs Iran – 6:30 PM IST

Senegal vs Netherlands – 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, November 22

USA vs Wales – 12:30 AM IST

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – 3:30 PM IST

Denmark vs Tunisia – 6:30 PM IST

Mexico vs Poland – 9:30 PM IST

Wednesday, November 23

France vs Australia – 12:30 AM IST

Morocco vs Croatia – 3:30 PM IST

Germany vs Japan – 6:30 PM IST

Spain vs Costa Rica – 9:30 PM IST

Thursday, November 24

Belgium vs Canada – 12:30 AM IST

Switzerland vs Cameroon – 3:30 PM IST

Uruguay vs South Korea – 6:30 PM IST

Portugal vs Ghana – 9:30 PM IST

Friday, November 25

Brazil vs Serbia – 12:30 AM IST

Wales vs Iran – 3:30 PM IST

Qatar vs Senegal – 6:30 PM IST

Netherlands vs Ecuador – 9:30 PM IST

Saturday, November 26

England vs USA – 12:30 AM IST

Tunisia vs Australia – 3:30 PM IST

Poland vs Saudi Arabia – 6:30 PM IST

France vs Denmark – 9:30 PM IST

Sunday, November 27

Argentina vs Mexico – 12:30 AM IST

Japan vs Costa Rica – 3:30 PM IST

Belgium vs Morocco – 6:30 PM IST

Croatia vs Canada – 9:30 PM IST

Monday, November 28

Spain vs Germany – 12:30 AM IST

Cameroon vs Serbia – 3:30 PM IST

South Korea vs Ghana – 6:30 PM IST

Brazil vs Switzerland – 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, November 29

Portugal vs Uruguay – 12:30 AM IST

Ecuador vs Senegal – 8:30 PM IST

Netherlands vs Qatar – 8:30 PM IST

Wednesday, November 30

Iran vs USA – 12:30 AM IST

Wales vs England – 12:30 AM IST

Tunisia vs France – 8:30 PM IST

Australia vs Denmark – 8:30 PM IST

Thursday, December 1

Poland vs Argentina – 12:30 AM IST

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – 12:30 AM IST

Canada vs Morocco – 8:30 PM IST

Croatia vs Belgium – 8:30 PM IST

Friday, December 2

Costa Rica vs Germany – 12:30 AM IST

Japan vs Spain – 12:30 AM IST

Ghana vs Uruguay – 8:30 PM IST

South Korea vs Portugal – 8:30 PM IST

Saturday, December 3

Cameroon vs Brazil – 12:30 AM IST

Serbia vs Switzerland – 12:30 AM IST

Sunday, December 4

1C vs 2D – 12:30 AM IST

1D vs 2C – 8:30 PM IST

Monday, December 5

1B vs 2A – 12:30 AM IST

1E vs 2F – 8:30 PM IST

Tuesday, December 6

1G vs 2H – 12:30 AM IST

1F vs 2E – 8:30 PM IST

Wednesday, December 7

1H vs 2G – 12:30 AM IST

Friday, 09 December 2022

Quarter-final 1 – 8:30 PM IST

Saturday, 10 December 2022

Quarter-final 2 – 12:30 AM IST

Quarter-final 3 – 8:30 PM IST

Sunday, December 11

Quarter-final 4 – 12:30 AM IST

Wednesday, December 14

Semi-final 1 – 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, December 15

Semi-final 2 – 12:30 AM IST

Sunday, December 17

Bronze final – 8:30 PM IST

Monday, December 18