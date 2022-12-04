FIFA World Cup Last 16: Neymar Returns To Training Ahead Of Brazil Vs South Korea; Watch

Neymar Jr. was seen training with Brazil’s World Cup squad on Saturday, having recovered from a horrific foot injury during Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign opener in Qatar against Serbia. The star footballer was ruled out of the team’s group-stage games due to the injury that left his right foot swollen. However, with left-back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus getting ruled out from the remainder of the prestigious quadrennial event, Neymar finally returned to train with the squad.

'Going with everything for the game against South Korea': Brazil

The official social media handle of the Brazil football team shared video footage of the team’s practice session on Saturday. “Focus on the round of 16! We met our first goal. We've secured the lead in Group G and now we're going with everything for the game against South Korea. Saturday training and a lot of work! Only two more days until our next clash! Take note,” CBF Futebol wrote while captioning the video.

The team also shared images from the practice session and revealed they are now fully focused on the final four steps left to achieve their sixth FIFA World Cup title. It has been 20 years since Brazil won their fifth and last World Cup title in 2002. The team is currently placed at no. 1 in the FIFA men’s team rankings are one of the top favorites to clinch the trophy.

Brazil's campaign so far in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Despite Neymar’s injury, Brazil were off to a great start to their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. Richarlison scored a brace against Serbia en route to Brazil’s 2-0 win against Serbia, before Casemiro’s late winner against Switzerland ensured the team’s place in the Round of 16. However, Cameroon staged an upset over the World No. 1 team and won the final Group G match by 1-0.

Brazil still finished as Group G winners with a better goal difference than second-placed Switzerland. They will now face Group H runners South Korea in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, December 6. The match will be played at Stadium 976 and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.