FIFA World Cup To Copa America: List Of Trophies Lionel Messi Has Won With Argentina

Lionel Messi on Sunday scripted history with Argentina as they won the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The seven-time Ballon d'Or-winning player scored twice in the final to help Argentina lift their third World Cup title. Messi opened the scoring for Argentina as he converted a penalty in the 23rd minute. Di Maria put Argentina 2-0 up with a goal in the 38th minute.

France's Kylian Mbappe netted two back-to-back goals towards the backend of the match to level the score and take the final into extra time. Messi scored his second goal in the extra time to regain the lead for Argentina. However. Mbappe spoiled it for Messi and Argentina again with an equaliser in the 118th minute.

The game went into shootouts, where Argentina emerged victorious after France failed to put two successive penalties into the back of the net. Argentina won the game 4-2 on penalties. Messi was handed the Golden Ball for his outstanding performance in the tournament. He scored seven goals in as many games in this year's World Cup. Check out the list of trophies Messi has won with Argentina.

List of trophies Messi won with Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2022

Messi won the FIFA World Cup 2022 after defeating France in the final. Argentina won the game 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw on full-time.

Copa America 2021

Messi's Argentina won their 15th Copa America title after defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final. Messi finished as the joint-highest goal-scorer of the tournament.

CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions 2022

Messi-led Argentina won their second consecutive CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions title after defeating Italy 3-0 in the final held at Wembley Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2014 runner-up

Argentina lost to Germany in the final of the World Cup 2014 after Mario Gotze scored a goal in extra time.

Summer Olympics 2008 (Argentina U23)

Messi won a gold medal with the Argentina U23 side at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing after defeating Nigeria 1-0 in the final of the competition.

FIFA World Youth Championship 2005 (Argentina U20)

Messi won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005 after defeating Nigeria 2-1 in the final. Messi scored both goals for Argentina in the game to help win the U-20 World Cup.

Image: AP

