FIFA World Cup: What To Expect From Messi's Argentina & Ronaldo's Portugal In Qatar 2022?

The draws for the FIFA World Cup 2022 are out with the qualified teams now knowing which team they will be playing in the group stage. The Qatar 2022 tournament will also be the last time that the world would get to witness some of the decorated players taking the field for their respective countries. Amongst the ones who are likely to play their final World Cup will be Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

While Ronaldo will be leading the Portugal team in the upcoming World Cup 2022, Lionel Messi will be leading the Argentina team. The World Cup 2022 is likely to be the final chance for both players to add the coveted trophy which has been missing from their cabinets. Here's a look at the groups of Portugal and Argentina and how will they fare in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Will Lionel Messi finally lead Argentina to glory?

Lionel Messi ended his drought with the Argentina Football team by lifting the Copa America trophy last year and the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be his last opportunity to lay hands on the biggest trophy in world football. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner single-handedly had led Argentina to the 2014 World Cup final however Mario Gotze goal in extra time sealed the deal for Germany.

AT FIFA World Cup 2022 the Argentina team will be doing everything it can to send off the 34-year-old with the title and match feat of Diego Maradona back in 1986. The Albicelestes have been placed n Group C comprising Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia. Poland will offer a stiff challenge, having come through a European playoff route that saw them paired with England in earlier qualifying rounds.

Mexico had to settle for the runners-up spot in the CONCACAF region to get to Qatar. The team consists of firepower and will eye an upset over Argentina on November 26. Saudi Arabia on the other hand are one of the lowest-ranked team in the tournament and will look to upset the two-time world cup champions.

Talking about the team coach, Lionel Scaloni is likely to go with his core group of players besides some exciting young talent at his disposal. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be Argentina’s 13th consecutive World Cup appearance having participated in each edition since 1974 in Germany.

Qatar 2022: Portugal's chances in the tournament

Portugal qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022 through a difficult road in qualifying. The team won the qualification after defeating North Macedonia in the European playoffs final. Cristiano Ronaldo, who’s 37-years of age is likely to play his last World Cup and by the time the next world cup comes around the corner, the five-time Ballon d’Or holder will be 41 years of age so in that case this could be his final World Cup and he will also look to lay hands on the trophy.

Portugal has been placed in Group H alongside Ghana, Uruguay and tricky South Korea. Portugal will be eyeing to win the group because if they failed to do it Ronaldo and his team would find No. 1-ranked Brazil in the Round of 16. Portugal tops the group then it would face one of Switzerland, Cameroon or Serbia in the Round of 16 and then Germany or Spain in the quarterfinals.

Talking about the team coach, Santos has no shortage of talent at his disposal and he will be looking to name a balanced team. The high pressing of Fernandes, Silva and Jota allows Portugal to quickly break through defensive lines on the counter-attack. However, the team also has weaknesses as they lack pace in one centre-back slot and have a bad habit of missing lots of chances based on the volume created.

Besides winning the Euro 2016 title, Portugal went on to clinch the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019 and they would be looking to add FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy which they are yet to win. Winning the trophy will also be a perfect sendoff for record-breaker Cristiano Ronaldo