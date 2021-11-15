FIFA World Cup: Which Teams Have Qualified For Qatar 2022? Check Full List Of 32 Nations

The FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 are currently in full flow, with nine countries out of the 32 nations that will compete in the upcoming mega football event in Qatar already qualified. The FIFA World Cup in Qatar will start with the inaugural matches on November 21, 2022, and will conclude with the final set to be played on December 18. Qatar being the host, automatically qualified for the tournament, while the rest thirty-one nations had to play the regional qualifying matches to qualify.

How many nations have qualified so far for Qatar 2022?

Following Qatar, the 2014 champions Germany became the first team to qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup after qualifying as the table topper from Group J of the European Qualifiers on October 11. Alongside Germany, Denmark earned their qualification by topping Group F a day later, before Brazil became the first team from South America to reach the FIFA World Cup. At the same time, the reigning champions France qualified for the tournament by topping Group D of the European Qualifiers, followed by Belgium, who topped Group E. Meanwhile, 2010 champions Spain alongside Croatia and Serbia became the latest teams to qualify by topping Group B, Group H, and Group A respectively on November 14.

How many teams from each region will qualify for Qatar 2022?

Out of the 31 nations playing the World Cup qualifiers for next year’s tournament, five nations from Africa playing the CAF are predetermined to qualify for the global event. Four Asian countries playing in the AFC, along with one playoff qualifier will play the tournament in 2022. Meanwhile, 13 nations were predetermined from Europe to reach the tournament. At the same time, out of the teams playing the CONCACAF, three teams are predetermined, alongside one playoff qualifier. One Oceania nation playing in the OFC will play the tournament, while four nations with the inclusion of one playoff qualifier will qualify for the tournament from the CONMEBOL league. With nine teams already qualified, 23 spots are now available which will be filled by teams before the tournament begins next year.

Africa (CAF): 5

Asia (AFC): 4, plus 1 playoff qualifier

Europe (UEFA): 13

North/Central America & Caribbean (CONCACAF): 3, plus 1 playoff qualifier

Oceania (OFC): 1 playoff qualifier

South America (CONMEBOL): 4, plus 1 playoff qualifier

Image: AP