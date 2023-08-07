FIFA WWC: England star Lauren James sent off after 'Beckhamesque moment of madness'- WATCH

Lauren James has been sent off for a horrendous stamping on Michelle Alozie during England's Round of 16 clash with Nigeria in the FIFA Women's World Cup. The Chelsea forward was given the marching order in the 87th minute as the Three Lions was down to ten players. The referee first brandished a yellow card to the player for her violent act but after an intervention from VAR she upgraded the yellow to red. This incident could bring back memories of when Cristiano Ronaldo instigated Wayne Rooney's infamous red card in the 2006 World Cup followed by David Beckham's incident with current Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

FIFA Women's World Cup: Lauren James gets red-carded

James had been England's shining light but his departure would make life difficult for Sarina Wiegman who is leading the charge for a maiden World Cup title for the Three Lions. She already led England to a European Championship title last year and a World Cup on top of that would be a cherry on the cake.

Lauren James is sent off for standing on Michelle Alozie 😳pic.twitter.com/5IF065qODm — WFGOALS (@WFTV46) August 7, 2023

The @Lionesses down to 10 as Lauren James has a Beckhamesque moment of madness. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 7, 2023

FIFA WWC 2023: England advance to the quarterfinals

Despite, James' red card, England advanced to the quarterfinal in a penalty shootout. Lauren James' absence didn't prove to be a big hurdle for England as they sealed a quarterfinal berth by beating Nigeria 4-2 in the penalty shootouts.

Both teams failed to churn out a winner in the regulation time followed by the extra time. Desire Oparanozie and Alozie missed the target while Georgia Stanway failed to keep it in the right place. But Bethany England, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly held their nerve still to put England in for a quarterfinal berth.