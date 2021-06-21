Finland Vs Belgium Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Finland will take on Belgium in their final group stage encounter of Euro 2020 at the Krestovsky Stadium as both sides look to progress to the knockout stages. The game is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 PM local time on Monday, June 21 (Tuesday, June 22 at 12:30 AM IST). Here is a look at the Finland vs Belgium team news, our prediction and the details of how to watch Finland vs Belgium on TV in India?

Finland vs Belgium prediction and h2h record

Despite being the underdogs in Group B, Finland arrive into this game on the back of decent results. The Finn beat Denmark 1-0 in their opening game before losing 1-0 to Russia in what was a tightly contested game. Markku Kanerva's side will now hope to put another impressive performance against world number one side Belgium in their last group stage game if they are to have any chance to progress further in the competition.

On the other hand, Belgium will look to maintain their perfect start to Euro 2020 as they arrive into this game on the back of two outstanding wins. In their opening game, Roberto Martinez's side thrashed Russia 3-0 before beating Denmark 2-0 in their last encounter. Belgium, who currently sit at the top of the Group B standings, only need a draw against Finland to maintain their position.

In terms of the Finland vs Belgium head to head record, Finland surprisingly have a relatively better record. The Finns have won four of their previous 11 games versus Belgium. Meanwhile, Belgium has picked up three wins with four games ending as draws. Considering the recent form of the two teams, our Finland vs Belgium prediction is a Belgium win.

Finland vs Belgium team news

Finland predicted starting line-up: Lukas Hradecky; Jukka Raital, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Paulus Arajuuri, Jeona Toivio, Jere Uronen; Glen Kamara, Robin Lod, Leo Vaisanen; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Belgium predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer; Thomas Meunier, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard; Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

How to watch Finland vs Belgium on TV in India? Finland vs Belgium live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch Finland vs Belgium on TV in India can do so on Sony Sports 2 and 3 SD/HD or on Sony Six SD/HD. The Finland vs Belgium live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the game can be accessed on the Twitter handle of Euro 2020 and the two teams.

Image Credits: Teemu Pukki, Belgium football/Instagram