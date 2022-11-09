Firmino Gets Emotional After World Cup Snub By Brazil: 'Things Didn't Go As I Dreamt...'

With just over a week remaining for the FIFA World Cup 2022 to begin in Qatar, Brazil's head coach announced their squad for the tournament on November 8. While the squad included most of the prominent names, the biggest surprise was that star Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was not included. After being snubbed from the national team, Firmino took to his official social media handle and put up an emotional post.

Firmino puts up emotional post after World Cup snub

Taking to his official Instagram account, Roberto Firmino wrote in Portuguese, "Passing by to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The World Cup is a dream for every player and with me, it wouldn't be any different. Yesterday things didn't go the way I imagined or dreamed for my life but I can look back and have a grateful heart for God that he has already allowed me to live that dream as well as so many others."

His emotional post added, "I take this opportunity here to pay my respect and congratulate all the summoned. It was, is, and will always be an honour to defend my country, especially with the gift the Lord gave me. I stay here confident that God has the best for me."

The post has received wide appreciation from not only his Liverpool teammates but also his fans as seen in the replies below.

Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (no club), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Eder Milito (Real Madrid), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Bruno Guimares (Newcastle), Lucas Paquet (West Ham), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo).

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Richarlison (Tottenham), Raphinha (Barcelona), Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Pedro (Flamengo), Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

Brazil's FIFA World Cup schedule