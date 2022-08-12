Five Under-the-radar Transfers Who Could Make A Huge Impact In LaLiga This Season

With the new La Liga campaign getting underway this Friday, here comes a look at five players whose moves you might have missed this summer and who could make a huge impact at their new clubs.

Luiz Felipe (Lazio to Real Betis)

A highly experienced central defender with five seasons of Serie A football with Lazio under his belt, the 25-year-old has the quality to take Real Betis to the next level. Manuel Pellegrini’s side just had their best season in 17 years, winning the Copa del Rey, but they missed out on Champions League football in large part due to a shaky back line, conceding 10 more goals than city rivals Sevilla FC who pipped them to fourth spot.

The Brazilian-born Italy international is known for his ability to switch play from deep and to play out from the back, meaning he should fit in perfectly at Real Betis, who were one of the most attractive sides to watch in Spain last term.

Taty Castellanos (New York City FC to Girona FC)

The Argentine forward was utterly prolific in the United States, averaging more than a goal every two games across his five seasons with New York City FC, including winning Major League Soccer’s Golden Boot last campaign and lifting the MLS Cup. His movement and anticipation make him a deadly finisher in the box, but he also routinely strikes from outside the area.

After achieving everything he set out to do in the US, the 23-year-old is determined to prove himself in Europe and to do so with Girona FC, who have just returned to LaLiga Santander after a three-year absence.

José Luis Morales (Levante UD to Villarreal CF)

One of LaLiga Santander’s most loved players over the last few years, Morales hit the peak of his career in his 30s, becoming Levante UD’s undisputed talisman. He became the club’s all-time top scorer in the top flight and scored 13 goals in the last two seasons, although that wasn’t enough to prevent their relegation.

The fact that a club as ambitious as Villarreal CF have brought in Morales speaks volumes of his quality and shows he still has plenty to give at the age of 35. Although he is remaining on Spain’s east coast, the move will be a huge challenge for Morales as he is due to play European football for the first time and will be part of a team competing towards the top end of the table rather than the bottom. But, with less responsibility placed on his shoulders and in a team containing more quality than he is used to, we might be about to see the very best from the man known as El Comandante.

Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund to Atlético de Madrid)

There are few more experienced midfielders around than Witsel, the 33-year-old Belgian who has played in four major tournaments with his country and who has plied his trade in five different leagues before arriving in Spain, leaving his mark on all of them.

A huge physical presence and a dogged tackler, he is sure to add more power to an Atlético de Madrid midfield that at times looked lightweight last season. And he is more than capable of adding goals, proving a nightmare for defences from set pieces and packing a lethal shot from long distance.

Pablo Torre (Real Racing Club to FC Barcelona)

With FC Barcelona’s signings of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé and Raphinha having caught the headlines, the arrival of Pablo Torre has almost gone unnoticed. Yet the teenager could go on to have the most lasting impact at the club of any of the new recruits.

The 19-year-old had an outstanding breakthrough season with Real Racing Club de Santander last year, propelling the club into LaLiga SmartBank with 10 goals from attacking midfield. Torre has remarkable dribbling ability, gliding past defenders with ease.

Going from Spanish football’s third tier straight to LaLiga Santander will be a huge step up for Torre, but he only needs to look at the example of Pedri, who joined Barça from UD Las Palmas in 2020, to see that the club will always back young players if they are good enough. On first impressions, Torre certainly is.