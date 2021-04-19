Florentino Perez Net Worth, European Super League Idea, Investments And Real Madrid Career

The news of the European Super League has rocked the footballing world with 12 elite clubs announcing a major breakaway competition that could spell the death of the Champions League as we know it. At the centre of it is Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who was named as the first European Super League chairman. Here's a look at the Florentino Perez Real Madrid career, his idea behind the European Super League and the Florentino Perez net worth.

Florentino Perez European Super League: Real Madrid president named as chairman of breakaway league

A joint statement was released by the 12 founding members of the European Super League and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez explained why he thinks this new venture is a positive one. Perez, who is also now the European Super League chairman, said, "We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires." The Spaniard was recently re-elected as Real Madrid president and it has been reported that the Florentino Perez European Super League idea was firstly backed by LaLiga rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, who have been named amongst the key founding members of the competition.

ðŸš¨| Florentino Perez had been pushing for an European Super League since 2009.https://t.co/lz4FRrH0zM — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) April 19, 2021

The new Santiago Bernabeu was built by Florentino Perez for European Super League, it'll be the 'capital' of the tournament. [@TuttoMercatoWeb] ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡¸ pic.twitter.com/ZFuN5nqwcB — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 18, 2021

Florentino Perez net worth: Florentino Perez investments

According to Forbes, the Florentino Perez net worth is expected to be around a whopping $2.3 billion. The 74-year-old serves the as Chairman and CEO of Grupo ACS, a civil engineering company. Grupo ACS is Spain's largest construction company and has a net worth of $2.3 billion. Perez was first elected as Real Madrid president in 2000, but resigned in the year 2006, accepting that the team and the club as a whole needed a new direction. He contested in the 2009 elections and was the only candidate able to provide the €57,389,000 guarantee necessary to run for the presidency.

Real Madrid, owned by its fans, is worth $3.6 billion according to Forbes. Florentino has been CEO of Grupo ACS since 1997; he owns a nearly 13% stake in the publicly traded construction company, making it a large part of the Florentino Perez net worth.

Florentino Perez Real Madrid career

Florentino Perez was announced as Real Madrid president in 2000, highlighting the financial problems of the club and claims of mismanagement by the previous boards. Perez had promised the signing of Luis Figo from Barcelona and kickstarted the Galacticos era, as he brought one of the best football players in the world to Real Madrid each season. Los Blancos signed Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo and David Beckham to the club.

Real Madrid won two Spanish championships and its record ninth UEFA Champions League in his initial years of presidency before things went downhill and Perez in February 2006. He had managed to make Real Madrid a commercial giant and clearing off their debt with some smart marketing ploys and by tapping the Asian market. Perez was re-elected as Real Madrid president in 2009 and has been uncontested ever since, having been recently re-elected to the post again. He continued his Galacticos policy and signed the likes of Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Angel Di Maria, Mesut Ozil and Xabi Alonso. Over the last decade, Los Blancos have achieved tremendous success, winning three LaLiga titles, along with five Champions League titles.

(Image Courtesy: realmadrid.com)