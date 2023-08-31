Floyd Mayweather, MLB Hall of Famer in attendance at DRV PNK Stadium to watch Messi

Ever since Lionel Messi has stepped inside the realm of Inter Miami, he has probably become the star attraction in the entire USA. In the last two months, the DRV PNK stadium has harboured many celebrities in attendance. Names like LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, and Derek Jeter, have already queued up once to witness the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner play, and on Wednesday another prominent personality joined the bracket.

Floyd Mayweather and Ken Griffey Jr in attendance to watch Lionel Messi

During Wednesday's MLS encounter between Inter Miami and Nashville SC, a jam-packed crowd gave its unequivocal support to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. Among the thousands in attendance, there was also present, arguably or unarguably, the greatest boxer of all time. Floyd Mayweather made his way to Miami to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi. Mayweather was not the only known face present there, as he was joined by the MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. The crossover between boxing and baseball saw the talismans of both universes pass pleasantries. Here's what happened in the stands.

Lionel Messi resurrected the dead season of Inter Miami

While Inter Miami is seemingly out of the title contention, it is the pull of Lionel Messi that has brought some of the biggest figures from the world to gather beneath one ceiling to watch a club, which is currently second last on the table. Moreover, the goal-scoring form that the Argentine is in has only increased the intrigue of the enthusiasts to get a sight of him. So far Messi has scored 11 goals in 9 matches for his new club and in the midst has won the club its first major trophy in the form of the Leagues Cup. Suddenly, the Inter Miami side has transitioned into world beaters. Is it just the start of the ominous whirlwind that may take over the football field?