'Football Calendar Still Being Adjusted Due To IPL': Igor Stimac Calls Out AIFF Scheduling

The Indian football team coach Igor Stimac has called out the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for scheduling the squad's events according to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Stimac believes that the football team cannot suffer because of the cricketing schedule and that the country must not be afraid of another sport increasing its popularity.

During his press conference, Igor Stimac said, "Things need to be sorted out about the football calendar, which is still being adjusted with regards to IPL and broadcasting…This needs to stop if we want to make football great in India. The football calendar should not depend on other things. India is blessed to have a sport as popular as cricket but shouldn't be afraid to have another sport become as popular. And to do so, they need to open the door to football. Otherwise, it will not happen. Football shouldn’t suffer because of cricket."

While Stimac criticized the AIFF's scheduling of events, he reiterated his commitment to the project and to take the Indian football team higher on the global stage. "I am committed to AIFF," explained Stimac. I love India and want to take these youngsters to Asian Cup (in 2023) and show the world that India can do better. Even half of my job is not done, so I don’t want to leave now. If the other side is going to be reasonable, I think it (renewal of contract) might happen soon say June or July so that things can start early for the national team."

He went on to add that he has huge plans for the Indian football team, who he believes are already eight to 10 years behind the top eight Asian countries. Hence, he added that he was expecting more from the government if they are to help football grow in the country.

"There is no one to blame but I was expecting more from the government on what football means in the country and how we can go forward in a quicker way," added Stimac. "You all know that all the countries are using players of origin and India is the only country not using foreign players and it’s another handicap for the country."