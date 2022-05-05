Football World Reacts After Real Madrid's Epic Comeback Vs Man City To Reach UCL Final

Real Madrid staged yet another amazing comeback in Champions League history to stun Manchester City on Wednesday. When Real Madrid arrived at the Bernabeu Stadium for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against City, they were already 4-3 down on aggregate. The English club added another goal to their tally, extending their lead even further. Los Blancos, on the other hand, came back strong to not only close the lead, but also to seal the victory in extra time by scoring two back-to-back goals.

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez scored the first goal of the game in the 73rd minute to help his team widen their lead. While City appeared to be the favourites to win the match, Madrid fought back and scored two goals in a row to overturn the game in their favour. The goals came in the final minutes of the match, with Rodrygo scoring two for Real in stoppage time while Benzema scored the match-winning goal in extra time via a penalty kick to ensure a win for Madrid.

Football world celebrates Real Madrid's epic win

Courtesy of their brilliant performance in last night's game, the La Liga champions have now qualified for the final and will lock horns against Liverpool for their record 14th Champions League title. Meanwhile, the footballing world has still not recovered from what they witnessed during the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Former English footballer Gary Lineker, ex-Spanish player Jose Maria Gutierrez, and Manchester United legend Gary Neville are amongst those who have reacted to Madrid's impressive comeback.

Golllllllllllll de @Benzema vamossssssssssssssssssssss.💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 — JOSE MARIA GUTIERREZ (@GUTY14HAZ) May 4, 2022

Santiago Bernabéu nights, where the impossible happens. #UCL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 4, 2022

WTF! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, several of Real Madrid stars also turned to Twitter to react to their impressive comeback in last night's game. Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Thibaut Courtois are amongst those who commented on their win.

Hala Madrid y nada más 😍🤍 pic.twitter.com/JES3QmYalb — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) May 4, 2022

¿PERO ESTO QUÉ ES? — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) May 4, 2022

A night full of emotions... Very proud of this 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 and the 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘀 ¡ Hasta el final ! GRACIAS 🤍 𝗦𝗲𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 ! 🇫🇷🔥 #Nueve #HalaMadrid #UCL #aporla14 #Alhamdulilah 🤲🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/68CNRITjwh — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) May 4, 2022

It is to be noted that Real Madrid played their last Champions League final in 2018, which was also against Liverpool. Madrid won the final 3-1 to secure their 13th Champions League title. This will be the third time Madrid and Liverpool will meet in the final of the UEFA Champions League. Their first meeting was way back in 1980 and Liverpool had won the encounter 1-0.

Image: RealMadrid/Twitter

