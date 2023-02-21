For First Time In 11 Years, Manchester United Decide To Hike Season Ticket Prices

Manchester United has decided to increase their season ticket price for the first time in 11 years. Season ticket holders will have to shell out an extra five per cent from the coming 2023-24 season. The club explained rising costs of staging matches are the main reason behind the latest development.

Manchester United hikes season ticket price

Manchester United's owners are currently embedded completely in the sale process of the club as several parties have shown their interest in taking over the club. The club also informed there haven't been any changes in the ticket prices for U-16s and youth season ticket holders as well as they have kept the 50% discount bar intact for people above 65.

Covid had damaged the revenue streams of most of the Premier League clubs and a club of United's stature also faced some roadblocks. But the Red Devils have managed to regularise their income and the new ticket prices would help them to cope with the present inflation in the United Kingdom.

The club issued a statement announcing the changes in the ticket prices;

"Manchester United today launched its season ticket sales process for the 2023/24 campaign.

"Following 11 consecutive seasons of frozen ticket pricing, due to the escalating cost of matchday delivery, the price of adult Season Tickets will increase this year by five per cent per match, rounded to the nearest pound. Executive Club Members will also see an average price rise of five per cent next season.

"Ticket prices at Old Trafford – along with matchday food and beverage prices – will remain among the most affordable in the Premier League and we are committed to continuing that approach.

"However, with the cost of delivering matches up by 40 per cent in the past five years, and 11 per cent in the past 12 months alone, the modest increase in price for the 2023/24 season is necessary to allow the club to operate on a sustainable basis.

"We understand that our fans are also facing pressure from increased living costs and that is why we have kept price increases well below the current rate of inflation.'

United is scheduled to host Barcelona in the second leg of the Europa League playoff on Friday at Old Trafford.