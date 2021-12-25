Former Brazilian Football Legend Ronaldo Names His All Time Best Footballers

Former Brazilian football legend and 2 times winner of the Ballon d’Or Ronaldo named his all-time best four footballers. The player was widely considered one of the best to have played the game. The player is also known for having played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid during his time.

Addressing a question on who he thinks are the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo picked Pele, Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. "For me, in the classification of the best in history, the four names would be Pele, Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. They are the top four in the history of football," he was heard saying in an event hosted by Santander Bank.

'People cannot be compared'

The Brazilian legend also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo and how fans from his playing time consider him to be the "real" Ronaldo and said that the two can't be compared. "For CR7, it must be boring to hear that I am the real Ronaldo. People cannot be compared. Cristiano will remain in football history for the goals and for the continuity he has achieved. He will remain one of the best, like Messi.”

The duo (Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo) have arguably been the biggest rivals. Since 2008, the prestigious individual award, the Ballon d'Or has been shared between the two on 11 occasions. Ronaldo has won it five times, whereas Messi recently won the award for a record seventh time.

'Mbappe reminds me of me and my playing times'

Ronaldo Nazario was also asked as to who would be his dream signing to which he said he would ask Real Madrid to pick Kylian Mbappe and that would be his dream signing amongst the current players. He further went on to add that the player reminded him of himself.

“I would sign Mbappe, he is the one who most reminds me of me and my playing times. Right now, it is not that one is better than another, but if Real Madrid had to make a big investment, they should do so thinking about the future. Neymar is 28 years old and Mbappe is 22. As an investment, it would be more logical to bring the younger (of the two),” he concluded.

(Image: AP)