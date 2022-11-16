Former Chelsea And Aston Villa Defender, Gary Cahill Announces Retirement At 36

Legendary Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill has taken to social media on November 16 to announce his retirement from football at the age of 36. In his emotional post, the Englishman explained how he could not have had a better career, having won the UEFA Champions League (2011–12), the UEFA Europa League (2012–13, 2018–19), the FA Cup (2011–12, 2017–18) and the Premier League (2014–15, 2016–17), among other trophies with the Blues.

Other than Chelsea, the 2011-12 UEFA Champions League winner also played for other top Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa and Crystal Palace before ending his career at Bournemouth.

Gary Cahill announces retirement

Taking to his official social media handle, Gary Cahill wrote a lengthy post to announce his retirement from football. His emotional post read,