Former Chelsea And Aston Villa Defender, Gary Cahill Announces Retirement At 36

Image: AP
Legendary Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill has taken to social media on November 16 to announce his retirement from football at the age of 36. In his emotional post, the Englishman explained how he could not have had a better career, having won the UEFA Champions League (2011–12), the UEFA Europa League (2012–13, 2018–19), the FA Cup (2011–12, 2017–18) and the Premier League (2014–15, 2016–17), among other trophies with the Blues.
Other than Chelsea, the 2011-12 UEFA Champions League winner also played for other top Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa and Crystal Palace before ending his career at Bournemouth.
Taking to his official social media handle, Gary Cahill wrote a lengthy post to announce his retirement from football. His emotional post read,
"Football is a game that has given me so much enjoyment and success and as I make the decision to hang up my boots, I can honestly say I gave it everything I had.
I've achieved things I once dreamt of, creating some incredible memories. From amazing highs like winning the Champions League and Premier League, to the privilege of captaining my country and Chelsea in an FA Cup winning team will remain with me forever. I've also made some fantastic friendships with people across the football world, from teammates, managers, and the unsung heroes behind the scenes, I just want to say a massive thank you.
Taking the decision to stop playing is not an easy one. I've spent 20 years training every day, putting in the work to be in the best possible shape for matchday to help the teams I’ve played for be successful. I’ve had time to consider my options and after much deliberation and reflection I feel now is the time to move on to the next stage of my career.
A special thank you must go to my amazing family who have supported me and been there every step of the way. I now have the opportunity to spend some quality time with them which is something I’m looking forward to.
Beyond that, football will always be part of who I am and what I love so this is just the end of this chapter. For me it’s important to look forwards not backwards as a new chapter in my life begins.
Thank you 🙏https://t.co/vsOB5m4fLZ pic.twitter.com/m2YSdNBPk9— Gary Cahill (@GaryJCahill) November 16, 2022