Former Liverpool Star Hits Out At ‘stupid’ And 'greedy’ Premier League Cancellation Claims

In the last couple of months, Liverpool have been knocked out of the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and also suffered their first defeat in the 2019-20 Premier League season against Watford. The year 2020 has, so far, been a year to forget for Liverpool fans but they remain hopeful of getting their hands on the Premier League trophy despite the uncertainty surrounding the English top-flight due to the coronavirus outbreak. Do Liverpool deserve to be crowned Premier League Champions this year? Here's what a former Reds striker feels about that situation.

Premier League suspended: Jurgen Klopp's message to Liverpool fans

Jürgen Klopp has today issued the following message to Liverpool supporters following the Premier League's decision to postpone all football due to #Coronavirus.



Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge hits out at ‘stupid and greedy’ cancellation claims

In an interview with Goal, former Liverpool forward John Aldridge dismissed the unfair 'stupid and greedy' jibes being directed towards the Merseyside clubs and their fanbase. Aldridge was quoted as saying, “Those who say the Premier League should be cancelled entirely because of coronavirus are stupid. They've made themselves look absolutely stupid, arrogant and greedy. Many of them should know better. Especially the ones who are running clubs. It seems like some of them are panicking. And it's not because of the football situation, it's the business side of things I believe they are concerned with. It's just going to be a matter of time. You've got to finish what's there. And that's not from a selfish point of view for Liverpool Football Club. I mean for all the clubs, all the players, all the supporters, all the wages that have been put in to watch teams. You can't just scrap the season now. That would be insane in my opinion."

Aldridge goes on to add that despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Premier League title belongs to Liverpool based on their impressive performances this season. Aldridge was quoted as saying, “To solve the problem, you can dilute things further down the line. Start afresh for the 2021-22 season, or 2022-23. It doesn't matter when. There could be a way of splitting and restructuring the league, especially with the Euros being scrapped this summer. If football has to go behind closed doors to finish the campaign then so be it. Liverpool fans would not be delighted. But we'll accept it. As long as we get what's ours. Because it is ours. No one can take it away from us this season."

