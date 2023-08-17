Former NBA MVP Giannis Poses With Neymar For Al Hilal After Hilarious Mbappe Exchange

Neymar has completed his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League. The dazzling forward joins a long list of European talents attracted to Saudi Arabia since Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Al-Nassr in January. Al-Hilal announced the signing of the forward on Tuesday after the player was unhappy with his last few seasons at the French club.

3 things you need to know

Neymar departs from European football after 11 years with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar may have returned to Barcelona, but the Catalan powerhouse never made him a formal offer

The Brazilian superstar has agreed to a contract with Al Hilal that breaks all of his previous records

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Neymar Jr. strike a pose

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo poses beside Neymar at Al-Hilal in a candid photo. This meeting comes after he and Kylian Mbappe joked about both wanting to play for the Saudi club. Giannis and Neymar are two of the most famous athletes in the worlds of basketball and football. The fact that they met in the Middle East makes the discussion more intriguing.

While outlining the sequence of events, the NBA star made a joke about playing for Al-Hilal after hearing about the big offer made to Kylian Mbappe in July. Although Mbappe eventually rejected the offer, it was the humorous back-and-forth that sparked an unexpected plot turn. Giannis Antetokounmpo was recently pictured with Neymar, who recently officially transferred to the Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal. On the other hand, Mbappe is reported to stay at PSG and renew his contract as the Paris-based club did not let him go and convinced him to stay at the club through this year's transfer window.

Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe 😂😂👀 pic.twitter.com/VH0syez3VX — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 24, 2023

Your jersey is ready @Giannis_An34



Welcome “GIANNIS” to our family 🔵⚪️#AlHilal 💙 pic.twitter.com/wD7tIcLiWM — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) August 16, 2023

The ex-PSG star stands to make an incredible £137 million ($174 million/€160 million) in the Gulf region over the next two years. He has been a constant source of interest throughout the summer. After finalizing his transfer this week, the Brazilian sports star started to make an appearance with big names.

When will Neymar make his Al-Hilal debut?

This Saturday, one of the Saudi Pro League's top teams will play Al-Feiha in a league game. Saudi Arabian supporters may get to see Neymar Jr. play in a new jersey for the first time at this event. Neymar moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for a record-breaking €222 million in the summer of 2017. The Brazilian striker netted 118 goals in 173 appearances for the Paris-based outfit, putting his skill on full display while playing for the Ligue 1 club. During this time, he won five league championships.