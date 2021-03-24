FRA Vs UKR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Preview

France (FRA) will go up against Ukraine (UKR) in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Wednesday, March 24 at 8:45 PM local time (Thursday, March 25 at 1:15 AM IST). The game will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. Here is our FRA vs UKR Dream11 prediction, top picks and FRA vs UKR Dream11 team.

France boast of an incredible line-up, despite Houssem Aouar, Nabil Fekir and Jonathan Ikone reported absent for the upcoming game. PSG ace Kylian Mbappe is already one of the best in the sport, while the team also have talents like Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann. Ukraine, on the other hand, would like Andriy Yarmolenko, Yevhen Konoplyanka and Oleksandr Zinchenko to shine, while Andriy Yarmolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Viktor Kovalenko would be missing from the starting line-up.

France date and time: Wednesday, March 24 at 8:45 PM

India date and time: Thursday, March 25 at 1:15 AM

Venue: Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Tanguy Ndombele, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud

Andriy Pyatov, Yukhym Konoplya, Illya Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaly Mykolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk, Yevhen Konoplyanka

France: Benjamin Pavard, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe

Ukraine: Mykola Matviyenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Roman Yaremchuk

Goalkeeper: Andriy Pyatov

Defenders: Mykola Matviyenko, Illya Zabarnyi, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Forwards: Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe, Roman Yaremchuk

Considering the recent form of the teams, our FRA vs UKR Dream11 prediction is that France will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above FRA vs UKR Dream11 prediction, FRA vs UKR Dream11 team, probable FRA vs UKR playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FRA vs UKR Dream11 team and FRA vs UKR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: French team/ Twitter