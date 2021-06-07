France And Chelsea's UCL Winner N'Golo Kante Shares Medal With Fan; Watch

France star N'Golo Kante lent his UCL winner's medal to a Chelsea fan after the fellow supporter presented a small gift to him. The French star was awarded a smock by the fan as Kante gave his UCL medal to him and let him wear it while being photographed in a heartfelt gesture from the 30-year-old midfielder.

This fan presented N'Golo Kante with a customized smock on behalf of all Chelsea supporters in Ghana.



In return Kante let the fan wear his UCL winner medal

N'Golo Kante was a key part of the Chelsea team that went on to win the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League against fellow Premier League rivals Manchester City in Porto last month. The Blues scored the only goal of the match at the brink of half-time as Kai Havertz rounded up the goalkeeper following a defence-splitting pass from Mason Mount to hand the London outfit their second Champions League trophy.

N'Golo Kante was named man of the match for his brilliant performance against Pep Guardiola's side with the 30-year-old France star creating a unique record of winning four straight Man of the Match awards in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Following the Champions League final win with Chelsea last month, the French midfielder was given a much-needed rest to rejuvenate himself before being called up for national duty as France prepare to feature in the highly anticipated Euro 2020.

France Euro 2020 fixtures

The 2018 World Cup winners will kickstart their preparations for the upcoming Euro 2020 with two international friendlies against Wales and Bulgaria ahead of the highly anticipated European tournament. They recorded a massive 3-0 win over Wales in their first warm-up game and are set to lock horns against Bulgaria at the Stade de France ahead of their tournament opener on June 16.

Didier Deschamps's men are slotted in Group F which has also been deemed as the ‘'group of death" with the likes of Germany and Portugal drawn alongside them in the table. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winners and the Euro 2016 champions are joined by Hungary to complete the group as France lock horns with the trio in the group stages of the Euro 2020.

France are set to face 2014 FIFA World Cup winners Germany in their first match of Euro 2020 on Tuesday, June 15, a week after their second warm-up match against Bulgaria. Following their tournament opener at the Fussball Arena Munchen, the 2018 World Cup winners will take on Hungary on Saturday, June 19 at the Puskas Arena in their second league clash of the Euro 2020. Their final league clash comes against Portugal on Wednesday, June 23, which will be followed up by the knockout stages of the tournament.