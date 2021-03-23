France National Football Team Fixtures, Schedule And FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

France football national team have emerged as one of the dominant forces in the world under Didier Deschamps. The 2018 World Cup winners will be keen on retaining their title in Qatar two years later. But their road to Qatar will be defined following their performances in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which are to be played out over the next week. Here are the detailed France national football team fixtures.

France national football team schedule

(The France National Football team schedule timings below are in IST)

France vs Ukraine - Wednesday, March 24 (Thursday, 1.15 AM)

Kazakhstan vs France - Sunday, March 28 - 6.30 pm

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Wednesday, March 31 (Thursday, 12.15 AM)

How to watch France national football team fixtures?

Les 26 Bleus retenus pour débuter les Qualifications pour la Coupe du Monde 2022 ! ðŸ‡«ðŸ‡· #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/Tsl0dkv2UY — Equipe de France â­â­ (@equipedefrance) March 18, 2021

The France football team fixtures will be available for live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. The France vs Ukraine live stream will be provided on Sony LIV App, while the live scores and latest match developments of the game will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

France squad for World Cup qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Clement Lenglet, Ferland Mendy, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kert Zouma

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Tanguy NDombele, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko

Forwards: Wissam ben Yedder, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar, Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappe

France vs Ukraine preview

France last played against Sweden in the Nations League back in November last year. Les Blues managed a thrilling 4-2 victory over Sweden, with Olivier Giroud's brace apart from a goal each from Benjamin Pavard and Kingsley Coman key in the win. On the other hand, Ukraine arrive into the game following a 3-0 defeat against Switzerland, thus hampering their progress in the Nations League before the World Cup qualifiers schedule was announced.

Spilt opinion over Karim Benzema's absence from squad

Karim Benzema hasn’t made it to the French national team ever since 2015 following allegations of blackmailing and attempt to extort from his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena. A court case is expected to take place in the next few months, even as the Frenchman maintains he is innocent.

Now, in an interview with RMC Sport, Former France star Jean-Michel Larque has called out France football national team manager Didier Deschamps to end Benzema’s exile. He clarified that he isn’t blaming Deschamps for whatever has happened in the past but expects him to pardon and forgive the Real Madrid superstar.

Image courtesy: Kylian Mbappe Instagram