The French national football team is up against Denmark in the Group A match of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, at the Stade de France on Friday night. France is the defending champion of the tournament having won the 2020-2021 title after defeating Spain 2-1 in the final. At the same time, France is also the reigning world champions, having won the FIFA World Cup 2018 after defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final.

They will now begin their 2022-23 campaign with the UEFA Nations League against Denmark on Friday night, before facing Croatia on June 7, Austria on June 11 and facing Croatia again at home on June 14. The team is coming off a terrific 5-0 win over South Africa in an international friendly in their previous game. On the other hand, Denmark head into the game in Paris, on the back of a 3-0 win over Serbia in an international friendly.

After facing France on Friday night, the danish team will travel to Austria for their next Nations League match on June 7 and will face Croatia and Austria in their next two games at home. The world champions have been undefeated in their last five games in all competitions, while Denmark has won three out of their last five games.

UEFA Nations League, France vs Denmark: Live Streaming Details

Football fans in India can watch France vs Denmark, the UEFA Nations League match by tuning in to the OTT platform of Sony Network, Sony LIV. At the same time, the live streaming will be also available on Jio TV. The match will be telecasted live on Sony TEN 1 SD/HD.

The match will be streamed on fuboTV in the United States (US) and Premier Sports network in the United Kingdom (UK). The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST on Friday in India, at 7.45 PM BST on Thursday in the UK and at 2:45 PM ET on Thursday in the US.

UEFA Nations League, France vs Denmark: Predicted Lineups

France predicted starting lineup:

Lloris; Varane, Kimpembe, L Hernandez; Pavard, Kante, Tchouameni, T Hernandez; Griezmann; Benzema, Mbappe

Denmark predicted starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Wass, Christensen, Vestergaard, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Delaney, Eriksen; Skov, Dolberg, Poulsen

Image: Twitter/@FrenchTeam/@DBUfoldbold