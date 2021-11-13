Frank Lampard Will Not Sign As New Norwich City Manager: Report

Norwich City pursuit of landing former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard suffered a major blow after the former England midfielder turned down the offer to coach the Canaries. Norwich recently fired their coach Daniel Farke following a poor start to the season due to which the team is currently languishing at bottom of the points table during the international break. Earlier Frank Lampard had held talks with the club regarding taking the job of Norwich City manager but decided to not take up the role.

Frank Lampard turns down Norwich City offer

According to the report from The Guardian, the talks between Norwich and Frank Lampard went well with the club undecided over offering Lampard the job, however even before the decision was taken the ex-Chelsea midfielder informed them that he no longer wished to be considered. Turning down the offer is a clear indication of Lampard being very careful regarding picking up the next managerial role as he is well aware that rescuing Norwich from relegation would be extremely difficult.

With the withdrawal from Frank Lampard, Dean Smith is the favourite to land the role of Norwich City manager. Dean Smith who previously coached Aston Villa managed to keep the club afloat in English football's top tier, however, he was recently sacked by the club due to a poor start to their campaign. As per the report, Norwich has also been linked with current Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl however it is unlikely for them to sign him at least this summer. Kjetil Knutsen, the manager of the Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt, is reported to be another name in the frame.

Frank Lampard Chelsea stats

Frank Lampard started his club career at West Ham United and stayed with them until 2001 where he played 148 matches and scored 24 goals. He made his switch to Chelsea in 2001 and played for the Blues until 2014. The legendary midfielder made 429 appearances for Chelsea scoring 147 goals making him the highest scorer for Club. During his time at Chelsea Lampard won 4FA Cups, one UEFA Champions League (2011-12) and the Europa League (2012-13). The midfielder was named a 3 time Chelsea Player of the Year, the 2008 UEFA Midfielder of the Year and the winner of the 2005 FIFA Player of the Year Silver Cup.