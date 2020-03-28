Coronavirus Lockdown: Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Sends Message To Fans Amid Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has escalated in the UK over the last week or so. British prime minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown across the United Kingdom, several prominent Premier League figures have issued messages on social media urging fans to stay indoors in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Chelsea boss Frank Lampard joined in on this noble cause as he spoke to fans on the issue while in self-isolation.

Coronavirus in UK

Chelsea urge fans to stay home and protect the NHS amid coronavirus lockdown

Anyone can spread coronavirus. To help save lives, you must stay at home.🏠



Stay home.

Protect the NHS.

Save lives. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/3HHsjaDxnO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 24, 2020

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard sends a message to all fans amid Coronavirus lockdown

Frank’s message from self-isolation to our fans across the world! 💙🌍



Watch our full interview with him on the official Chelsea app! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 27, 2020

Frank Lampard asked fans to remain indoors and follow government protocol amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The number of COVID-19 cases in the UK has been on the rise in recent days. Frank Lampard and the rest of the Chelsea squad have been self-isolating since the suspension of the Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic. Frank Lampard also thanked the NHS workers for their relentless hard work during the coronavirus lockdown which is helping save the lives of thousands of Britishers.

Coronavirus in UK

NHS issue COVID-19 update amid coronavirus lockdown

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:



As of 9am 26 March, a total of 104,866 have been tested:



93,208 negative.

11,658 positive.



As of 5pm on 25 March, of those hospitalised in the UK, 578 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/lHKa29lab7 — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 26, 2020

