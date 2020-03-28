The Debate
Coronavirus Lockdown: Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Sends Message To Fans Amid Crisis

Football News

Coronavirus lockdown: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard issues heartfelt message to Chelsea fans amidst the growing pandemic across the United Kingdom.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has escalated in the UK over the last week or so. British prime minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown across the United Kingdom, several prominent Premier League figures have issued messages on social media urging fans to stay indoors in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Chelsea boss Frank Lampard joined in on this noble cause as he spoke to fans on the issue while in self-isolation.

Coronavirus in UK

Chelsea urge fans to stay home and protect the NHS amid coronavirus lockdown

 

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard sends a message to all fans amid Coronavirus lockdown

Frank Lampard asked fans to remain indoors and follow government protocol amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The number of COVID-19 cases in the UK has been on the rise in recent days. Frank Lampard and the rest of the Chelsea squad have been self-isolating since the suspension of the Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic. Frank Lampard also thanked the NHS workers for their relentless hard work during the coronavirus lockdown which is helping save the lives of thousands of Britishers.

Coronavirus in UK

NHS issue COVID-19 update amid coronavirus lockdown 

First Published:
COMMENT
