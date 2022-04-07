Frankfurt Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Europa League In India, US & UK?

After two enthralling days of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, it is time for the last eight of the UEFA Europa League with some top teams in action. Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are all set to host La Liga giants Barcelona at Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday night. The match will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on April 8.

Ahead of what promises to be an intriguing encounter, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Europa League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona live stream details.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, in order to follow the live updates and scores of the matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

The best of what @FerranTorres20 had to say ahead of today's #EintrachtBarça pic.twitter.com/nNUEbZaeGD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 7, 2022

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in the US?

US football fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to CBS. As for the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona live stream, fans can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 7.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona live in UK?

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in the UK can tune in to the BT Sports network. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to BT Sports online. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 8:00 PM BST on Thursday, April 7.

The best of what Xavi had to say ahead of today's #EintrachtBarça pic.twitter.com/yXzOqwkqdh — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 7, 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona team news

Eintracht Frankfurt predicted starting line-up: Kevin Trapp; Obite Evan Ndicka, Martin Hinteregger, Tuta; Ansgar Knauff, Filip Kostic, Kristijan Jakic, Djibril Sow; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada, Rafael Borre

Injuries: Ragnar Ache, Diant Ramaj

Barcelona predicted starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Injuries: Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde, Moussa Wague, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto