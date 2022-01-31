French Cup: Will Lionel Messi Play For PSG Against Nice? Here's An Official Update

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was not selected for Argentina's national team at the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers because he was still suffering from the after-effects of COVID. Hence, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) all set to face Nice in the French Cup on Monday night, the major question is if the 34-year old would be fit enough to start.

Ahead of the clash, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino provided an update on Messi's health and stated whether the Argentine captain would play against Nice. The PSG vs Nice French Cup Round of 16 tie will begin live at 1:45 AM IST on February 1st.

PSG vs Nice: Will Lionel Messi feature in French Cup match?

While speaking to reporters about Lionel Messi's availability for the Nice clash, Mauricio Pochettino said, "We are very pleased with how Leo Messi has been performing in training this week after being out with COVID-19. He played over half an hour last week and I think he is fit to start the game tomorrow." While Messi is expected to feature in the game, it is not all good news for PSG as the club released a statement regarding the fitness of some other star players.

PSG provide health update on Sergio Ramos and Neymar

A club statement issued by PSG on January 30 read, "

"Neymar Jr, who is recovering from a left ankle sprain with ligament damage, has completed a first cycle of running and will undergo tests on Monday to confirm the rest of his schedule. Georginio Wijnaldum, who is recovering from a left ankle sprain with partial damage to the medial collateral ligament, is continuing his individual programme with a view to returning to the squad at the end of the week. Sergio Ramos has to rest for a low-grade muscle injury in his right calf that occurred on Thursday during training and will be reassessed in the middle of the week."

How to watch PSG vs Nice live in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the French Cup in India. However, fans can track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of the two clubs.