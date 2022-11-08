From A Proposal To Getting Emotional: Here's How Brazil Stars Celebrate World Cup Call-up

With just over a week remaining for the FIFA World Cup 2022 to commence, Brazil head coach Tite named his 26-member squad for the tournament. While the squad features some prominent names such as Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) star forward Neymar and several others, it also contains some surprises such as Manchester United's star winger Antony. After some of these surprise names received a call-up to the FIFA World Cup squad, here is a look at how some of them reacted.

Brazil players delighted with World Cup squad call-up

As seen in the video below, Antony and the rest of his family members celebrated after the Manchester United star received a call-up to Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2022 squad. The video began with all of the family having an anxious wait to see the squad reveal and ended with jubilation when Antony's name was included in it.

Por vocês!!! Obrigado, meu Deus!! Obrigado todo mundo… amigos, família, mãe, pai, irmãos!! Amo vocês!!! Emoção demais!! 🇧🇷🇶🇦 @CBF_Futebol pic.twitter.com/Da6aJkkoDx — Antony Santos (@antony00) November 7, 2022

Similar to the scenes witnessed with Antony's family, Everton Riberio's family also had an anxious wait while the FIFA World Cup 2022 squad was being revealed. After Everton's name was included, he could be seen embracing his wife and his children to celebrate the moment.

Tensão, nervosismo e ansiedade. Assim estava o nosso capitão @evertonri, e a esposa Marília. Já os filhos Guto e Totói estavam se divertindo, colando as figurinhas da Copa do Mundo!#CRF pic.twitter.com/RChFRRfPxz — Flamengo (@Flamengo) November 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Flamengo star Pedro proposed to his girlfriend shortly after receiving a call-up to the World Cup squad. In the video below, the two can be seen embracing each other before Pedro gives his girlfriend a ring.

CONVOCADO E AGORA NOIVO! 🇧🇷💍 @Pedro9oficial pediu sua namorada Fernanda Nogueira em casamento logo após a convocação! LINDOS! 😍 #CRF pic.twitter.com/atHwqKKi0j — Flamengo (@Flamengo) November 7, 2022

Newcastle United midfielder was also overjoyed after he was picked in Brazil's World Cup squad.

Reação de Bruno Guimarães e família ao momento da convocação de Tite para a Copa do Mundo 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/9Cd4e8pqmB — Marcelo Hazan (@Marcelo_Hazan) November 7, 2022

Brazil's full FIFA World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Pumas UNAM), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Attackers: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Brazil's FIFA World Cup schedule