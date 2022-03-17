Galatasaray Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch Europa League Match In India, US & UK?

Leg 2 of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Round of 16 will see Galatasaray welcome Spanish giants Barcelona at the NEF Stadyumu on Thursday, March 17, 11:15 pm IST.

Barcelona finds themselves in the UEFA Europa League after a third-place finish in their Champions League group and defeated Napoli in the round of 32 while Galatasaray finished atop Group E to progress to the round of 16. In the 1st leg at the Camp Nou, both sides failed to find the back of the net, with the game ending 0-0. Here is where you can find the Galatasaray vs Barcelona live stream details, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Barcelona vs Galatasaray Team News for Europa League clash

In terms of team news, for Barcelona Dani Alves is not registered for the team for the Europa League while Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto are all out injured.

As for Galatasaray, Kaan Arslan, Halil Dervisoglu, Ismail Cipe, Baris Yilmaz and Alpaslan Ozturk are out injured for this clash while former Barcelona player Arda Turan remains a long term absentee.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona Possible starting line-ups

Galatasaray Predicted XI: Pena, Boey, Marcao, Nelsson, van Aanholt; Antalyali, Kutlu; Kilinc, Feghouli, Akturkoglu, Mohamed

Barcelona Predicted XI: ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Garcia, Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Dembele, Aubameyang, Torres

Galatasaray vs Barcelona watch online: Galatasaray vs Barcelona live stream details

Fans wondering how to watch the UEL clash between Galatasaray and Barcelona live in India can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Galatasaray and Barcelona match can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on the TUDN network while those in the UK can watch the game live on the BT Sport ESPN channel and additionally on the BT Sports app and BTSports.com.

Venue: NEF Stadyumu, İstanbul, Turkey

Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Time: 11:15 pm IST

Image: AP/ Twitter/ FC Barcelona