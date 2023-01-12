Gareth Bale shocked the sporting world when he announced his sudden retirement from professional football on Tuesday. Bale posted a long message on his social media handles to announce that he has decided to retire from both club and international football. Bale's last international football match was against England while he played the last match of his career for Major League Soccer outfit (MLS) LAFC and helped them win the MLS Cup.

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football," Bale said in a statement on Monday.

"I feel incredible fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 season that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me. To my previous clubs, Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and finally LAFC. All of my previous managers and coaches, back room staff, team mates, all the dedicated fans, my agents, my amazing friends and family, the impact you have had is immeasurable. So, I move on with anticipation to the next stage of my life. A time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure," Bale concluded."

Bale on Thursday posted an emotional video on social media to relive his amazing trophy-laden career with Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy and Wales.

Bale was once the world’s most expensive player when he joined Real Madrid for $132 million in 2013 and, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, was a devastating forward capable of surging runs and brilliant goals with his powerful left foot.

He was a European champion with Madrid in 2014, ’16, ’17, ’18 and last year, before finishing his club career by helping Los Angeles FC win the Major League Soccer title.

Affected by injuries in recent years, he ended his career saving the best performances for his country, for whom he played a record 111 matches and scored a record 41 times.

Key to qualifying Wales for its first World Cup in 64 years, Bale scored in the group stage in Qatar — a penalty against the United States — and his last match was a 3-0 loss to England on Nov. 29.\

Bale said his decision to retire from international soccer was “by far the hardest of my career.”