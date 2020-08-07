Gareth Bale Did Not Want To Play Against Man City, Claims Zidane Ahead Of Crunch UCL Match

Real Madrid’s star-studded squad landed in Manchester on Thursday ahead of their Champions League clash on Friday. Despite Sergio Ramos’ suspension, the skipper was included in the squad and will be with the team at the Etihad. However, one player’s absence from the Real Madrid squad has raised doubts on the dressing room crisis in the club – Gareth Bale. Zinedine Zidane now sheds light on the absence of the Wales international for an all-important fixture.

Also Read | Real Madrid transfer news: James Rodriguez set to join Atletico in cut-price €15-20m deal

Bale's decision not to play: Zidane ahead of Man City vs Real Madrid

Zidane appeared for the pre-match conference via teleconference ahead of the second leg of the Round of 16 clash. On being quizzed on Bale’s absence from the Real Madrid squad, the French boss asserted that it was the player’s decision not to play against Man City. He did try to rubbish off the conflict rumours, stating that the two have a respectable player-manager relationship.

👔🎙️ Zidane: "We learned from the first leg. We are fully focused and we are going to put in a good performance against @ManCity."#RMUCL | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/ywcmezSIyw — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 6, 2020

However, the scrutiny on Bale did not stop here. Bale made headlines in the final few games of LaLiga, seen either sleeping on the bench or mocking Zidane for lack of minutes on the field. On asked if the manager feels that Bale lacked commitment in the final stretch of the season, Zidane replied in the negative. He went on to state that the dressing room issues should be limited to the manager and the players.

Also Read | Toni Kroos chooses Cristiano Ronaldo, 3 Real Madrid players in dream XI for farewell game

Zidane denies speaking on Bale's future ahead of Man City vs Real Madrid game

There have been quite an uncertainty over the former Spurs winger’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu with reports suggesting that he might depart from the club at the end of the season. Zidane was thus asked if Bale’s future lies at the Spanish capital ahead of the Champions League game. The French legend asserted that he could not comment on it, but Bale was a Los Blancos player at the moment, again insisting that it was the 31-year-old’s decision not to travel to Manchester and hence was dropped from the Real Madrid squad.

Also Read | LaLiga ambassador Rohit Sharma lauds Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas on 'glorious' career

Man City vs Real Madrid match to be played on Friday

Ahead of the Man City vs Real Madrid clash, Zidane had some injury concerns with the likes of Eden Hazard and Marcelo reportedly struggling during the financial stretch of LaLiga. The manager revealed that Hazard was match fit and completely confident ahead of the game. He also asserted that Marcelo is 100 per cent fit and might feature in the game. Real Madrid vs Man City will be played on Friday (Saturday according to IST).

Also Read | Lionel Messi sends out heartfelt message to former Real Madrid skipper Iker Casillas

Image courtesy: AP