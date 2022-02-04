Last Updated:

Gareth Bale Has Perfect Response To Fake Photos Circulating On Internet About His Physique

Gareth Bale

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has taken to social media to give trolls and others circulating fake photos of his physique a befitting reply.

The 32-year old has not made an appearance for Los Blancos over the past five months after concerns emerged about his fitness after recent 'fake' training pictures circulated on social media. In these months, Bale has suffered knee, calf and back injuries, resulting in him facing several setbacks and delaying his return to the side.

Gareth Bale gives perfect response to fake photos

Gareth Bale took to his official Instagram account on Thursday after concerns were raised about his physique and fitness when his legs appeared far leaner and less muscular. The 32-year old added a laughing emoji, with an arrow pointing towards his muscular legs to answer the critics that were questioning his conditioning.

A post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11)

Gareth Bale's injuries have prevented him from featuring for Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has suffered injury concerns since the beginning of this season and has just scored one goal in three La Liga appearances this campaign. However, he did have a successful loan spell with former club Tottenham Hotspur last season as he scored 12 goals and two assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Such performances suggest that the Welsh international still has a lot to deliver, and hence, Real Madrid fans will hope that he returns to the starting line-up as soon as possible. The 32-year old is expected to make an appearance soon, having been named on the bench for Los Blancos' clash against Athletic Club on Thursday.

Real Madrid continue to lead La Liga standings

After 22 games, Real Madrid continues to lead the La Liga standings with 50 points, four points clear of second-placed Sevilla. They will now face fourteenth-placed Granada in their next match in Spain's top-flight, with an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The clash will commence live at 1:30 AM IST on Monday, February 7. With the games set to come thick and fast for Carlo Ancelotti's side, Los Blancos will hope to win as many points as possible from their next two games before they face PSG in the UEFA Champions League on February 15.

