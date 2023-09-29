Gareth Bale shows he is not a fan but a real golf pro as he lifts Ryder Cup with Djokovic

Gareth Bale has continued to enthral the spectators despite his retirement from football. The former Real Madrid footballer's love for golf is an open secret and Welsh made history as he added another trophy to his cabinet. Bale won the Ryder Cup all-star match as he partnered the likes of Novak Djokovic, who also warmed up in style under the leadership of Colin Montgomerie.

Gareth Bale lifts his maiden trophy in Golf

Apart from Djokovic and Bale, Team Montgomerie also had Garrett Gilbert, Italian surfer Leonardo Fioravanti and Kipp Popert. The other team, captained by Corey Pavin, consisted of former Chelsea footballer Andriy Shevchenko, actress Kathryn Newton, NFL legend Victor Cruz, F1 driver Carlos Sainz & Tomasso Perrino.

Bale partnered with his captain and defeated the Pavin and Shevchenko duo 2-1 while Djokovic & Popert got the better of Sainz and Perrino.

Bale was a serial winner in football, having won a plethora of trophies during his time at Real Madrid and has continued the tradition by adding his first trophy in Golf.

Gareth Bale partnered with Novak Djokovic in the Ryder Cup

Bale took to Instagram to post a photo of himself with the caption, "Privileged to play in the All Star match today at @therydercup. Incredible people, special day and a new trophy for the collection! #TeamMonty #RyderCup"

Djokovic also played his part in Golf for the first time and the Serbian tennis star looked visibly excited. He said, “Obviously I am much more comfortable hitting a tennis ball with my racket but I don’t think I did too bad today.

“I’ve been friends with Rory McIlroy for more than 10 years, since when he was engaged to the tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.

“So I follow him and actually I follow everyone. But he’s already a friend and I’m rooting for him particularly, and obviously Europe.”