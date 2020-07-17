Gareth Bale's AWKWARD Moment During Real Madrid's Title Celebration Leaves Fans In Splits

Real Madrid's 34th LaLiga title celebration was marked with joy and celebration by the players at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano after the 2-1 victory against Villarreal. However, Los Blancos fans also witnessed the awkwardness of Gareth Bale during the title celebration, who has seen his relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane deteriorate throughout the 2019-20 season and is likely to part ways with the newly crowned LaLiga champions once the season ends.

Also Read | Real Madrid star Gareth Bale mocks Zidane as he sits out for second game in a row

Gareth Bale's awkwardness on display after Real Madrid win LaLiga

Bale had a disappointing campaign, barely managing to make it to the starting line-up, often languishing on the bench. The Wales international, who was on his way out of the club last summer, had a reported fallout with Zidane over the latter's trust on Brazilian prodigy Rodrygo, with Marco Asensio also returning to full fitness.

After sealing the LaLiga title, Real Madrid players began celebrating on the field, with Bale maintaining a rather low-key presence with the squad. He behaved rather awkwardly, something evident of his unrepairable relationship with the club. During the team's customary photoshoot at the goal after the title, Bale appeared to barely register his presence with no such excitement at winning the league. Interestingly, it was Bale's 31st birthday on Thursday.

Also Read | Gareth Bale's relationship with Zinedine Zidane hits all-time low at Real Madrid: Report

Fans react to Gareth Bale's awkwardness after Real Madrid win LaLiga

Why would Bale care, he's not played much so probably feels like he doesn't have a right to celebrate. He's won it before anyway and cares more about the CL, which he was a pivotal part in 3 of his 4 medals. — Jax (@CarnorJax87) July 16, 2020

Bale is going to leave. His body language is telling clearly. He doesn't feel at home. — Ankit Mahanta (@ankitmahanta007) July 16, 2020

The way Bale is clearly unmoved by us winning doesn't sit well with me☹️ — Kwamena Duker (@ebi_tins) July 16, 2020

Gareth Bale doesn't want to be there at all 😂 😂. Congrats Madrid — Paul Sithole (@PaulSithole) July 16, 2020

There's no joy in the face of Gareth Bale, he's just standing there giving fake smiles because he has no choice 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Nnamnso Njr (@EffiongNnamnso) July 16, 2020

Also Read | Gareth Bale, not Cristiano Ronaldo was the best Real Madrid athlete, says ex-club doctor

Real Madrid win LaLiga: Gareth Bale stats and his downfall

Bale has been a subject of several controversies over the past season. In the previous game Granada, he was spotted mocking Zidane from the bench. The 31-year-old was spotted holding a roll of tape up to his face as he cupped his hands with the cameras capturing his hilarious act.

Bale has seen a decline in the game time at Real Madrid, managing a mere 16 appearances in LaLiga, totalling 1,092 minutes. The Gareth Bale stats section throughout the LaLiga campaign has seen a downfall, with the Welshman barely managing to score twice, his lowest tally in the competition since his arrival from Spurs, while also bagging two assists to his credit. Bale's deteriorating relationship with Zidane suggests that he might be on his way out of the club at the end of the season.

Also Read | Gareth Bale slams Real Madrid fans, compares self to NBA star Steph Curry playing golf

Image courtesy: AP