Gareth Bale's AWKWARD Moment During Real Madrid's Title Celebration Leaves Fans In Splits

Gareth Bale's irreparable relationship with Real Madrid was on display after he behaved awkwardly during the club's LaLiga title celebrations on Thursday.

Real Madrid's 34th LaLiga title celebration was marked with joy and celebration by the players at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano after the 2-1 victory against Villarreal. However, Los Blancos fans also witnessed the awkwardness of Gareth Bale during the title celebration, who has seen his relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane deteriorate throughout the 2019-20 season and is likely to part ways with the newly crowned LaLiga champions once the season ends.

Gareth Bale's awkwardness on display after Real Madrid win LaLiga 

Bale had a disappointing campaign, barely managing to make it to the starting line-up, often languishing on the bench. The Wales international, who was on his way out of the club last summer, had a reported fallout with Zidane over the latter's trust on Brazilian prodigy Rodrygo, with Marco Asensio also returning to full fitness. 

After sealing the LaLiga title, Real Madrid players began celebrating on the field, with Bale maintaining a rather low-key presence with the squad. He behaved rather awkwardly, something evident of his unrepairable relationship with the club. During the team's customary photoshoot at the goal after the title, Bale appeared to barely register his presence with no such excitement at winning the league. Interestingly, it was Bale's 31st birthday on Thursday. 

Fans react to Gareth Bale's awkwardness after Real Madrid win LaLiga 

Real Madrid win LaLiga: Gareth Bale stats and his downfall

Bale has been a subject of several controversies over the past season. In the previous game Granada, he was spotted mocking Zidane from the bench. The 31-year-old was spotted holding a roll of tape up to his face as he cupped his hands with the cameras capturing his hilarious act.

Bale has seen a decline in the game time at Real Madrid, managing a mere 16 appearances in LaLiga, totalling 1,092 minutes. The Gareth Bale stats section throughout the LaLiga campaign has seen a downfall, with the Welshman barely managing to score twice, his lowest tally in the competition since his arrival from Spurs, while also bagging two assists to his credit. Bale's deteriorating relationship with Zidane suggests that he might be on his way out of the club at the end of the season. 

