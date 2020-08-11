Gareth Bale's Lavish Madrid Lifestyle Ft €7.2m Home, €255,000 Ferrari & Affinity For Golf

Controversy has walked alongside Gareth Bale in recent years in Madrid, the origins of which can be traced to the infamous "Wales. Golf. Madrid." banner he unveiled at the Euro qualifiers. While his relationship with fans in Madrid soured even before the banner was unveiled, Real Madrid have now been left ruing what could have been, had they allowed the Welsh winger to depart to China last summer. While the champions of Spain are still looking at ways to offload the high-earning Welshman, Bale continues to lead a life of envious luxury in Madrid.

Bale house located in wealthiest Madrid neighbourhood

Bale resides in the La Finca neighbourhood, an area that is home to the wealthiest in the capital. His neighbours include Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, captain Sergio Ramos and top scorer Karim Benzema. Reports suggest that before Bale, former Real Madrid superstar Kaka rented the house.

Bale's house is an architectural marvel fashioned by Joaquin Torres. Bale's house is estimated to cost at least €7.2 million, with the Wales international reportedly paying €11,100 per month in rent. His luxurious dwelling boasts four bedrooms, an indoor pool, a gym, as well as two utility rooms.

Bale salary estimated at €670,000 a week

Bale's salary reportedly stands at €670,000 a week, facilitating the purchase of several expensive cars such as the €180,000 Mercedes SLS AMG, €170,000 Bentley Continental GT, Lamborghini Huracan and €255,000 Ferrari GTC4Lusso. Last Christmas, Real Madrid players received an Audi Q7 50 TDI due to sponsorship deals, with the vehicle's price estimated at €72,000.

Bale net worth estimated at €106 million

The Gareth Bale net worth figure is estimated at €106 million ($125 million), according to Wealthy Gorilla. The former Tottenham winger has a contract with Real Madrid that binds him until 2022 with the 31-year-old keen on honouring his contract. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest Spurs have offered to sign the winger on loan to help him move away from the Spanish capital.

Note: The Gareth Bale net worth figure has been sourced from the above-mentioned website. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the Bale net worth figure.

Image Courtesy: Gareth Bale Instagram