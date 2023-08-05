Gary Linker Sends Warning To Tottenham After Harry Kane's Transfer Deadline Gets Extended

Bayern Munich reportedly made Tottenham multiple offers to sign the star as they look to replace Sadio Mane, but the German club is preparing to increase its bid for the striker after the London team rejected all so far. The Bundesliga club's CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, will allegedly discuss the 30-year-old's potential transfer. Tottenham's contract with Kane expires in 2024.

3 things you need to know

Bayern Munich plans to submit a new offer for Harry Kane

Tottenham wants Kane to stay or leave for huge transfer sum

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly awaiting a bid of around £100 million

Also Read: Laia Codina scores horrific own-goal during ESP vs SUI in Women's WC, corrects error soon

Will Hary Kane leave Tottenham this summer?

(Harry Kane during England's match, Image: AP)

Harry Kane, the star striker for Tottenham Hotspur, is the subject of intensive discussions after Bayern Munich allegedly made their final bid for him. It appears that Daniel Levy, the chairman of Tottenham, now has more time to think about his next action after initially having a short window to reply to the offer.

According to The Daily Mail, Bayern has made a bid of £86.24 million plus add-ons and is hoping to hear from Levy by Saturday morning. The German club has already agreed to pay Kane a substantial weekly wage of £400,000 and is anxious to have him in their lineup for the German Super Cup match against RB Leipzig.

To prevent the situation from weighing heavily on the players going into their season opener against Brentford, Harry Kane established a timetable of his own. However, former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker stated his concern for Ange Postecoglu's team regardless of whether Kane stayed or left, hinting that the scenario could have an impact on the group's performance in the future season.

Also Read: Aguero reveals exact reason why Leo did not reignite Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry in Arabia

Gary Linker makes a huge statement about Harry Kane’s situation

Talking to the PA news agency, the English legend stated:

“I'm concerned for Spurs either way, whatever happens with Harry,"

“I have been concerned about them for a while, I see where they ended last season and they are in the worst position they had been in for quite some time, the new manager [Postecoglou] could make a difference, but Harry, the goals he scores, take that away from any team it would be hugely difficult. It is time to rebuild for Tottenham - rebuild, rethink, re-plan.”



According to Linker, Tottenham must make a crucial choice about Bayern Munich's offer to purchase Harry Kane. Rejecting the offer could result in losing him for free with only a year remaining on his contract. Mehdi Taremi and Alejo Valiz could join Richarlison and Son Heung-min as possible options that might step in if Kane leaves.