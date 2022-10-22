Gary Neville Reacts As Boris Johnson Gets Key Endorsement In UK PM Race; Faces Backlash

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has given a hilarious reaction after former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a key endorsement in the PM race on Saturday. With former UK PM Liz Truss reigning on October 20 after spending just 45 days in office, the ball is once again in the Conservative Party's court to decide who will serve as the next head of the government.

Neville reacts after Boris Johnson receives UK PM endorsement

Priti Patel, who served as the Home Secretary to former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has once again given her endorsement to the 58-year-old for the top post. Patel wrote on Twitter, "Boris has the mandate to deliver our elected manifesto and a proven track record getting the big decisions right. I'm backing him in the leadership contest." Gary Neville barely took any time to react to Patel's endorsement as he put up an emoji of having his head on his face.

This is not the first time that Neville has seemingly voiced his concerns against Johnson's candidacy as he has retweeted several posts that have criticised the 58-year-old. Considering Neville's activity on social media, it is fair to say that he would not be an advocate for having Johnson once again in office.

While it remains unclear who Neville would want to see in office, it is fair to assume that he is a supporter of the Labour Party with him having put up several posts promoting their agenda. As a result of his political affiliation, he faced severe backlash on social media for his recent reaction to Priti Patel's post.

Conservative Party to replace Liz Truss in a week

The Conservative Party has designed a condensed election process to determine who would replace Liz Truss, who stepped down after just 45 days, as the new UK PM. The nominations for the same opened on October 21 and will close on October 24. A maximum of three contenders will be chosen for this race by the Conservative lawmakers, with voting to take place between 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm. The one receiving the lowest number of votes will be eliminated before an 'indicative vote' takes place to determine the next UK PM.