GEF Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; La Liga 2020-21 Preview

Getafe CF will take on Atletico Madrid on matchday 27 of the LaLiga 2020/21 seaon. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST (9:00 PM, March 13 local time) from the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Getafe, Madrid on March 14, 2021. Here is our GEF vs ATL Dream11 prediction, GEF vs ATL Dream11 team and GEF vs ATL Dream11 top picks.

GEF vs ATL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

As LaLiga goes into its final weeks, table-toppers Atletico Madrid will go on the road to take on Getafe on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST). Coming into this game with two wins, two draws and one loss in their last five games, Atletico will be looking to get back on their winning streak and finish strong. The Colchoneros are currently the prime contenders for the LaLiga title for 2020-21 sitting at the top of the table with 62 points. Their 1-1 draw against Real Madrid last week was followed by a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao and should help the side take an easy win in this game.

It has been a challenging few weeks for Getafe, who are currently in 15th place on the table with just 5 points separating them from Eibar and the relegation zone. Despite a heroic 3-0 win over Valencia, the team went down 1-2 to Real Valladolid meaning that have lost four of their last five games at the tournament. Forward Jaime Mata made the sole goal of the tie for Getafe but ended up being sent off in the 85th minute. Mata (suspended) and Dario Poveda will be missing for this game. Jose Gimenez will sit out for Madrid.

GEF vs ATL playing 11 prediction

Getafe CF - David Soria; Damian Suarez, Djene Dakonam, Erick Cabaco, Mathias Olivera; Allan Nyom, Mauro Arambarri, Carles Alena, Nemanja Maksimovic, Takefusa Kubo; Enes Unal

Atletico Madrid - Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso; Marcos Llorente, Koke, Thomas Lemar; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez, Yannik Carrasco

GEF vs ATL Key Players

Getafe CF - Mauro Arambarri, Carles Alena, Enes Unal

Atletico Madrid - Luis Suarez, Marcos Llorente, Joao Felix

GEF vs ATL Dream11 team

Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Mario Hermoso, Erick Cabaco, Mathias Olivera; Mauro Arambarri, Carles Alena, Marcos Llorente, Joao Felix; Enes Unal, Luis Suarez

GEF vs ATL match prediction

According to our GEF vs ATL match prediction, Atletico Madrid will win this match 2-0.

Note: The GEF vs ATL Dream11 prediction and GEF vs ATL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GEF vs ATL Dream11 team and GEF vs ATL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Atletico Madrid Twitter