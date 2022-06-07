GER Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Germany Vs England Tips For UEFA Nations League Match

After a nail-biting 1-1 draw against Italy, Germany are all set to host England in their second UEFA Nations League match on Tuesday night. The game will commence live at 12:15 AM IST on June 8. This clash is vital for both sides as each failed to win their opening game.

After suffering a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Hungary, England will want to bounce back as soon as possible if they are to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the UEFA Nations League. Hence, ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash between two of Europe's top national teams, here is a look at our GER vs ENG Dream11 prediction and the Germany vs England team news.

Germany vs England team news

Since Germany have not included goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and attacking midfielder Julian Draxler in the squad, they will play no part against England. Meanwhile, since Marco Reus has just recovered from an illness he is a doubt for this all-important clash.

As for England, Ben White remains the only injury concern after the Arsenal centre-half pulled out of the squad. Meanwhile, defender James Justin is a doubt after he picked up a knock against Hungary. Below is a look at our Germany vs England predicted starting line-ups for both sides:

Germany: Manuel Neuer; Thilo Kehrer, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, David Raum; Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Kai Havertz

England: Jordan Pickford; Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka; Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

GER vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, Jack Grealish, Mason Mount

Striker(s): Harry Kane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry

Germany vs England head to head record

When it comes to the head to head record of the two sides, Germany have a slight edge as they have won 15 out of the 33 games. On the other hand, The Three Lions have managed 14 wins against the Germans, with four clashes ending all square. As for the last match between the two sides, England emerged victorious by a 2-0 scoreline at the Euro 2020 tournament.