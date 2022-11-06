Gerard Pique Tipped To Be Barcelona President After Retirement By La Liga Chief Tebas

A few days after Barcelona legend Gerard Pique announced his retirement, La Liga chief Javier Tebas has tipped the Spaniard to become the club's president someday. Pique has been one of the Catalan giants' most important players, having won four UEFA Champions League titles, eight La Liga trophies, and six Copa del Rey titles, among many other trophies during his 14-year stint at the Camp Nou.

Tebas tips Gerard Pique to become Barcelona president

While speaking about Gerard Pique's chances of becoming Barcelona's president one day, La Liga president Javier Tebas told COPE, "I have no doubt. He has three qualities to become Barcelona president. He has been at the club for 25 years. He knows the world of football as a player, and he knows the industry of football and sports as a businessman."

"He knows they are very different facets. He's had experience of decision making as a businessman, with his success and failures, and he can become a great president of Barcelona. I believe he can. I believe he has the capacity to do so," added Tebas. The La Liga president's remarks come after Pique made no secret in his retirement video of his desire to return to Camp Nou in the future.

As for Pique, he is the founder and president of Kosmos, a company that is actively involved in the fields of sports and entertainment. The 35-year-old's company helps organize the Davis Cup in tennis and also has ownership of FC Andorra, a club currently in the second tier of Spanish football.

Gerard Pique hopes to return to Barcelona

While giving an emotional address to the Camp Nou crowd after his farewell match against Almeria, Gerard Pique said, "A relationship of so much love, of so much passion, I think it was time to leave us space, give us air, and I am convinced that in the future I will be here again. This is not a farewell. I left years ago and then I came back. I was born here and I will die here."